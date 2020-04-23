Return Off-Broadway Engagement of BABY Starring Alice Ripley Delayed to Fall 2020
Out of the Box Theatrics has announced that the company's return engagement for its site-specific production of the Broadway musical Baby will be delayed to Fall 2020, due to public health and safety concerns surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The production, directed and choreographed by Mr. Paulini, was originally scheduled to play April 17 through May 10, 2020 at Theatrelab (357 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor). New dates will be announced in coming weeks.
Baby features a book by Sybille Pearson, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr.
The production was to have starred Tony Award winner Alice Ripley as Arlene, Elizabeth Flemming as Lizzie, Robert H. Fowler as Alan, Gabrielle McClinton as Nicki, Evan Ruggiero as Danny, Christina Sajous as Pam, with Marisa Kirby, Sy Chounchaisit and Jorge Donoso.
Music direction is by Cody Dry, production design is by Rien Schlecht, lighting design is by Scout Hough, and sound design is by Alan Waters. Stage manager is Kara Procell. Assistant stage manager is Egyptt Dixon. Associate producer is Tina Scarlano. Associate producer is Colleen Cook.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
