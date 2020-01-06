Retro Factory Presents VOULEZ VOUS? ENCORE! - A VALENTINE'S DAY TRIBUTE TO MOULIN ROUGE!

Throw it back to another time and place this Valentine's Day at 3 Dollar Bill on Friday, February 14. Come deliciously decked out in Belle Epoque-inspired fashions and dance the night away as you are transported to the look and feel of the famous and sensuous MOULIN ROUGE, as reimagined by our designers Rodrigo Martinez (Oklahoma!), Attilio Rigotti and Andrew Diamond. VOULEZ-VOUS? ENCORE! is part of RETRO FACTORY, an LGBTQ+ immersive Party Series produced by Theatre C, in partnership with Queer Queens.

Experience flashmob-style recreations of dance numbers from arguably one of the sexiest eras, choreographed by Carlos Falu (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story). Dance to music spanning the eras spun by NYC's Premier Trans Fag DJ JClef, and Queer DJ Bright Light Bright Light from Club Cumming. Partygoers can partake in intimate one-on-one experiences guided by a band of iconic denizens of the Moulin Rouge, led by inspired director Charles Quittner. Hosts for this party will include some of New York's Queer Voices/Influencers Glow Job, Disgrace, Domenic Mykel, Thee Suburbia, SOL, Chad Ryan, Jamie Lowenstein, Cara Francis, and Egyptian Trans Artist & Performer, Iman Le Caire. With performances from AMAR, Bassam Kubba, and our Go-Go dancers Beleza Negra, MadDa, Medea, Sammy Kim, and Glen North.

RETRO FACTORY's "Voulez-Vous? Encore!" will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the renowned queer-owned/operated bar and performance space 3 Dollar Bill located at 260 Meserole Street in Brooklyn. Doors open at 9:30 PM. Admission is between $15 and $100.

A portion of proceeds will go to Ali Forney Center.

Drinks will range from $10 to $15 and include beer, wine and cocktails.

Belle Epoque and attitude strongly encouraged! Find clothing and emotional inspiration here: https://www.pinterest.com/RetroFactoryNYC/voulezvous/

Retro Factory and Theatre C presents VOULEZ-VOUS?

Valentine's Day tribute to the Moulin Rouge!

Friday, February 14, 2020

3 Dollar Bill

260 Meserole St. Brooklyn, NY 11206

Doors open at 9:30 PM

Admission: $15-$100 online - $45 at the door

21+

Purchase tickets at https://voulezvousvalentines.eventbrite.com/

More information at: http://www.theatrec.org/retrofactory

Please note: VOULEZ-VOUS? ENCORE! is an intentional space for queer folks. If you are a straight ally and wish to attend the party, please be mindful of the intention of the event.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You