Renowned Pianist Ian Hobson To Perform Robert Schumann SONATA FORMS At Tenri Cultural Institute, December 16

The immensely versatile and internationally lauded pianist and conductor Ian Hobson, whose playing has been described by Gramophone as "intensely alive to expressive nuance, textural clarity and elastic shaping," continues his Robert Schumann Cycle recital series with a program entitled Sonata Forms on Friday evening, December 16, 2022 at 7:30 p.m., at New York's Tenri Cultural Institute (43A W 13th St, New York, NY 10011). The Robert Schumann Cycle is devoted to the composer's entire solo piano and chamber works with piano.

Of the original series of 15 concerts, paused owing to COVID, only the first t took place, in February 2020, and Mr. Hobson continued the cycle in March 2022. Reviewing Carnaval Jests, David Wright of New York Classical Review wrote: "Hobson brought the whirl of personalities to energetic life." (March 2022) Frank Daykin simply concluded his review on the New York Concert Review: "Dear Mr. Hobson, please return soon and often, and show us these treasures in whatever venue is available." (March 2022) The full program follows:

Sonata Forms

Allegro in B Minor, Op. 8 (1831)

Piano Sonata No. 3 in F Minor, Op. 14 (1835)

--Intermission--

Piano Sonata No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 22 (1833-35)

Presto passionato (1835)

Tickets at $40 will be available online through Eventbrite, and on December 16, 2022 at Tenri Cultural Institute.

Pianist and conductor Ian Hobson-called "powerful and persuasive" by The New York Times- is recognized internationally for his command of an extraordinarily comprehensive repertoire, his consummate performances of the Romantic masters, his deft and idiomatic readings of neglected piano music old and new, and his assured conducting from both the piano and the podium.

In addition to being a celebrated performer, Mr. Hobson is a dedicated scholar and educator who has pioneered renewed interest in the music of such lesser-known masters as Ignaz Moscheles, Johann Hummel, and Richard Stöhr. He has also been an effective advocate of works written expressly for him by a number of today's noted composers, including Robert Chumbley, Benjamin Lees, John Gardner, David Liptak, Alan Ridout, and Yehudi Wyner.

Recently, Mr. Hobson has been recording the works of Polish composer Moritz Moszkowski. In June 2020, Mr. Hobson and the Sinfonia Varsovia were recognized with a 2020 'Diapason d'or - Découverte' by the French magazine Diapason for Moritz Moszkowski: Orchestral Music Volume One, released October 2019. Moritz Moszkowski: Orchestral Music, Volume Two, came out in September 2020; Moritz Moszkowski: Complete Music for Solo Piano, Volume One was released in May 2021; and Moritz Moszkowski: Orchestral Music, Volume Three appeared in December 2021. More Moszkowski CDs are in the works.

Of the first recorded volume of Richard Stöhr works on Toccata Classics, Jerry Dubins writes: "The performances here by pianist Agnieszka Kopacka-Aleksandrowicz and the strings and percussion of the Sinfonia Varsovia under the leadership of celebrated pianist and conductor Ian Hobson are, in one word, awesome. This is a disc that belongs in everyone's collection, regardless of one's usual listening pleasures. Only you can ensure that this time around Stöhr stays above ground." (Fanfare Magazine, Sept/October 2022)

Mr. Hobson is known for artfully programming recital series showcasing the complete piano works of noted composers, matching the subtleties of the composer's works for each concert. He recently completed a six-concert series at New York's downtown venue SubCulture entitled, Sound Impressions, featuring the complete solo piano repertoire of Ravel and Debussy. Similar endeavors include Mr. Hobson's 2015 Uptown/Downtown: Preludes, Etudes, and Variations series-focusing on outstanding examples of each genre by Fauré, Schumann, Rachmaninoff, Debussy, and Szymanowski, with world premieres by Yehudi Wyner (Preludes), Robert Chumbley (Etudes), and Stephen Taylor (Variations)-and his performance of the complete solo piano works and chamber music with piano of Johannes Brahms, series entitled Johannes Brahms: Classical Inclinations in a Romantic Age.

Mr. Hobson continues his concerts as music director of the Sinfonia da Camera, a professional chamber orchestra affiliated with the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts and College of Fine and Applied Arts of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where Mr. Hobson is the Swanlund Emeritus Professor of Music. He is also Professor of Music at Florida State University.

An artist of prodigious energy and resource, Mr. Hobson has to date amassed a discography of some 60 releases, including the complete piano sonatas of Beethoven and Schumann and a complete edition of Brahms's variations for piano.

Mr. Hobson will soon be releasing the complete Chopin series on the Zephyr label. This comprehensive set is organized programmatically rather than chronologically, and inspired Colin Clarke of Fanfare to write: "The sense, as the work completes, is of coming to the end of a very significant Chopin recital." (Fanfare, July/August 2016).

As guest soloist, Ian Hobson has appeared with many of the world's major orchestras; in the United States these include the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Philadelphia Orchestra, the symphony orchestras of Baltimore, Florida, Houston, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and the American Symphony Orchestra and Orquesta Sinfónica de Puerto Rico. Abroad, he has been heard with Great Britain's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Scottish National Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, and Hallé Orchestra, ORF-Vienna, Orchester der Beethovenhalle, Moscow Chopin Orchestra, Israeli Sinfonietta, and New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

Since his debut in the double role of conductor and soloist with the Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra in 1996, Maestro Hobson has been invited to lead the English Chamber Orchestra, the Sinfonia Varsovia (including an appearance at Carnegie Hall), the Pomeranian Philharmonic (Poland), the Fort Worth Chamber Orchestra (Bass Hall), and the Kibbutz Chamber Orchestra of Israel, among others.

In addition, Mr. Hobson is a much sought-after judge for national and international competitions and has been invited to join numerous juries, among them the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition (at the specific request of Mr. Cliburn), the Arthur Rubinstein Competition in Poland, the Chopin Competition in Florida, the Leeds Piano Competition in the U.K., and the Schumann International Competition in Germany. In 2005 Hobson served as Chairman of the Jury for the Cleveland International Competition and the Kosciuszko Competition in New York; in 2008 he was Chairman of Jury of the New York Piano Competition; and in 2010 he again served in that capacity of the newly renamed New York International Piano Competition.

One of the youngest ever graduates of the Royal Academy of Music, Mr. Hobson began his international career in 1981 when he won First Prize at the Leeds International Piano Competition, after having earned silver medals at both the Arthur Rubinstein and Vienna-Beethoven competitions. Born in Wolverhampton, England, he studied at Cambridge University (England), and at Yale University, in addition to his earlier studies at the Royal Academy of Music.