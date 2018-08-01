Renee Taylor's MY LIFE ON A DIET Extends Through September 2nd

My Life On A Diet, starring Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Renée Taylor, has extended its limited run due to popular demand. Originally scheduled as a 6-week run ending August 19th, the autobiographical comedy will now extend for two-weeks, perform through Sunday, September 2, 2018 Off-Broadway at Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46 Street, between Ninth & Tenth Aves). My Life on a Diet is written by Ms. Taylor and her late husband Joseph Bologna, and was originally directed by Mr. Bologna.

Renée Taylor looks back on a life full of memorable roles in Hollywood and on Broadway, and just as many fad diets, in My Life on a Diet. The self-described "diet junkie" dishes out juicy anecdotes about -- and a few weight loss tips from -- Hollywood legends such as Joan Crawford, Marilyn Monroe, Marlon Brando, Cary Grant and Barbra Streisand (she used to think that if she ate like star, she'd just might look and live like one). By sharing her high and lows - on and off the scale - as only she could, Renée Taylor proves how the ability to laugh gets you through it all.

With Joseph Bologna, Renée collaborated on 22 plays, four films, and nine TV movies and series. They appeared together on Broadway in their plays Lovers and Other Strangers (1968), It Had to Be You (1981), and If you ever leave me ... I'm going with you! (2001); and Off-Broadway in Bermuda Avenue Triangle (Promenade Theatre, 1997). For film, they received an Academy Award nomination for the 1970 film adaptation of Lovers and Other Strangers. The following year, they co-wrote and co-starred in Made for Each Other (Writers Guild of America Award nomination for Best Comedy). Renée and Joe co-directed, co-wrote, and co-starred in the 1989 film adaptation of It Had to Be You, and the 1996 film Love Is All There Is (which introduced a young Angelina Jolie). For television, the couple won Emmy Awards in 1973 for writing "Acts of Love and Other Comedies," and were nominated once again the following year for writing the TV movie "Paradise." They co-directed, co-wrote, and co-starred in the 1984 HBO movie "Bedrooms" (Writers Guild Award). Renée made her professional stage debut at 15 in a Purim Pageant at Madison Square Garden, and earned her Actors Equity card at age 19 for appearing in The Rehearsal at The President Theatre. Her other stage credits include: Nora and Delia Ephron's Love, Loss, and What I Wore; Agatha Sue, I Love You (directed by George Abbott); Luv (directed by Mike Nichols); and Elaine May's 1964 improvisational revue The Third Ear. Her many film credits also include: Jerry Lewis' The Errand Boy, Mel Brooks' The Producers, Elaine May's A New Leaf, Neil Simon's Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Lovesick, White Palace, Life During Wartime, Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, and more recently, The Do-Over and How To Be a Latin Lover. Known for her Emmy nominated role of Sylvia Fine in "The Nanny," Renée's other notable TV acting credits include "Daddy Dearest" and the groundbreaking HBO sitcom "Dream On" (she has the distinction of appearing on these three television shows simultaneously). More recently she has had recurring roles in "How I Met Your Mother," "Bob's Burgers," and "Happily Divorced."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You