Renée Fleming's 'Cities That Sing' Concert Films From Venice & France to Screen in IMAX

Tickets for both Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Paris and Venice are on sale now.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 4 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination

Renée Fleming's 'Cities That Sing' Concert Films From Venice & France to Screen in IMAX

IMAX and Fathom Events are partnering to releaseRenée Fleming’s Cities That Sing in over 450 movie screens across the US with two exquisite one-day-only presentations: Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Paris on August 26 and Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice September 16.

Acclaimed American soprano Renée Fleming embarks on tours of historical arts and culture institutions in these mesmerizing cities, whose culture, art, history and music — especially opera — have influenced the world for centuries. 

Tickets for both Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Paris and Venice are on sale now here.

Presented by IMAX and Stage Access, directed by Francois-René Martin and produced by Tripp Hornick and Elmar Kruse, Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing was filmed using IMAX-certified cameras. Both films will be screened in select IMAX and Fathom theatres throughout the U.S. This is the first collaboration between IMAX and Fathom Events which will allow moviegoers to see this series at a Fathom location if they do not live in close proximity to an IMAX theatre. 

“My career has taken me to stages all over the world singing repertoire that is so virtuosic, so beautiful and enriching, and now I get to bring some of that experience to movie screens through this spectacular pairing of IMAX and Fathom Events,” said Fleming.

“This is an extraordinary combination that allows these two special films to be seen by the largest possible audience. Opera is called grand opera for a reason: It’s larger than life, incorporating every art — instrumental music, singing, drama, poetry — into one major art form that is a wonderful experience on the big screen.”

In Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Paris, experience opera, music and the sights and sounds of Paris as never before. The superstar soprano Renée Fleming explores the City of Lights through its music and culture in a dazzling big-screen tour presented by IMAX and Stage Access.

With unparalleled access, viewers will feel as if they've stepped right onto the legendary stage of the historic Théâtre du Châtelet for performances by Fleming and her special guest star, world-renowned tenor Piotr Bezcala, along with featured performers Axelle Fanyo and Alexandre Duhamel.

In between selections of some of the greatest music ever written, Fleming journeys into the places and spaces that make Paris one of the world’s great centers of art and fashion, while offering a majestic new appreciation for this unforgettable city and its timeless influence on world culture… and especially on opera.

In Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice, journey to the birthplace of opera and the center of culture for centuries through the eyes of superstar soprano Renée Fleming in Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice. Presented by IMAX and Stage Access, “La Serenissima” becomes even more magical as Fleming explores the city and takes the stage at the fabled Teatro La Fenice.

Joined by Italian tenor Francesco Meli, with baritone Mattia Olivieri and mezzo Paola Gardina, Fleming combines some of the most famous music ever written — Verdi, Rossini, Puccini and more— with  the city’s sights, history, art for a unique cinematic event that is not to be missed.



RELATED STORIES

1
Roman Banks Will Lead MJ THE MUSICAL National Tour Photo
Roman Banks Will Lead MJ THE MUSICAL National Tour

Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) will play the role of Michael Jackson in the First National Tour of MJ.  

2
Gavin Lee, Bradley Jaden, and More Join STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theat Photo
Gavin Lee, Bradley Jaden, and More Join STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre

Full casting has been announced for Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre. Learn more about who is joining the cast here!

3
West End Concert Will Celebrate 75th Birthday of Composer Stephen Schwartz Photo
West End Concert Will Celebrate 75th Birthday of Composer Stephen Schwartz

A concert to celebrate the 75th birthday of legendary composer Stephen Schwartz has been announced.

4
Reviews: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli OHara & Brian dArcy James Photo
Reviews: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James

Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere musical Days of Wine and Roses. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif. Read reviews for the new musical here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Rome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th AnniversaryRome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'
Anne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New MusicAnne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New Music
Tony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This AugustTony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This August

Videos

Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You