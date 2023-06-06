Renée Fleming's 'Cities That Sing' Concert Films From Venice & France to Screen in IMAX

IMAX and Fathom Events are partnering to releaseRenée Fleming’s Cities That Sing in over 450 movie screens across the US with two exquisite one-day-only presentations: Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Paris on August 26 and Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice September 16.

Acclaimed American soprano Renée Fleming embarks on tours of historical arts and culture institutions in these mesmerizing cities, whose culture, art, history and music — especially opera — have influenced the world for centuries.

Tickets for both Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Paris and Venice are on sale now here.

Presented by IMAX and Stage Access, directed by Francois-René Martin and produced by Tripp Hornick and Elmar Kruse, Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing was filmed using IMAX-certified cameras. Both films will be screened in select IMAX and Fathom theatres throughout the U.S. This is the first collaboration between IMAX and Fathom Events which will allow moviegoers to see this series at a Fathom location if they do not live in close proximity to an IMAX theatre.

“My career has taken me to stages all over the world singing repertoire that is so virtuosic, so beautiful and enriching, and now I get to bring some of that experience to movie screens through this spectacular pairing of IMAX and Fathom Events,” said Fleming.

“This is an extraordinary combination that allows these two special films to be seen by the largest possible audience. Opera is called grand opera for a reason: It’s larger than life, incorporating every art — instrumental music, singing, drama, poetry — into one major art form that is a wonderful experience on the big screen.”

In Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Paris, experience opera, music and the sights and sounds of Paris as never before. The superstar soprano Renée Fleming explores the City of Lights through its music and culture in a dazzling big-screen tour presented by IMAX and Stage Access.

With unparalleled access, viewers will feel as if they've stepped right onto the legendary stage of the historic Théâtre du Châtelet for performances by Fleming and her special guest star, world-renowned tenor Piotr Bezcala, along with featured performers Axelle Fanyo and Alexandre Duhamel.

In between selections of some of the greatest music ever written, Fleming journeys into the places and spaces that make Paris one of the world’s great centers of art and fashion, while offering a majestic new appreciation for this unforgettable city and its timeless influence on world culture… and especially on opera.

In Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice, journey to the birthplace of opera and the center of culture for centuries through the eyes of superstar soprano Renée Fleming in Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice. Presented by IMAX and Stage Access, “La Serenissima” becomes even more magical as Fleming explores the city and takes the stage at the fabled Teatro La Fenice.

Joined by Italian tenor Francesco Meli, with baritone Mattia Olivieri and mezzo Paola Gardina, Fleming combines some of the most famous music ever written — Verdi, Rossini, Puccini and more— with the city’s sights, history, art for a unique cinematic event that is not to be missed.