Renée Elise Goldsberry to Host American Ballet Theatre's 2021 Summer Celebration, Honoring Jennifer Garner & Dr. Robert Galvin

American Ballet Theatre's 2021 Summer Celebration will digitally premiere three recently-filmed outdoor performances by Silas Farley, Helen Pickett, and James Whiteside on July 15 at 7:00pm ET. Summer Celebration will be available for free on the platform Afterparty. The program will begin with opening remarks from The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden and will include the recognition of "ABT Heroes," including ABT medical advisor Dr. Robert Galvin and ABT supporter and actress Jennifer Garner. The night will be hosted by actress Renée Elise Goldsberry.

ABT's Summer Celebration will reflect the spirit of innovation and creativity cultivated throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the Company's deepened commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion with the recent formation of ABT RISE (Representation and Inclusion Sustain Excellence).

Highlights of ABT's Summer Celebration will include the digital premieres of Silas Farley's Collage & Creed, Genealogy set to music by Arvo Pärt, Helen Pickett's Desire, set to a composition by Peter Salem and inspired by Gustave Flaubert's Madame Bovary, and Principal Dancer James Whiteside's City of Women, created for nine ABT dancers and set to music by Franz Schubert. The night will include highlights from recent filmings of Alexei Ratmansky's Bernstein in a Bubble and the balcony pas de deux from Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet featuring Principal Dancers Cassandra Trenary and Calvin Royal III. Summer Celebration will also spotlight ABT Heals, a live music and dance program shared virtually throughout Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital that serves to provide comfort and the beauty of ballet to Mount Sinai's physicians, staff, and patients and families.

DETAILS:



WHEN:

Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 7:00 pm ET

WHERE:

FREE on Afterparty, RSVP Here: www.abt.org/abt-summer-celebration/