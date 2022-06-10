RenÃ©e Elise Goldsberry Will Host The 2022 Drama Desk Awards; Presenters and Performances Announced

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

RenÃ©e Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton; The Color Purple; Girl5eva) will host the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards! This year's Drama Desk Awards will take place at Sardi's (234 W 44th Street) on June 14th from 3:00 - 6:00pm.

Presenters for the Awards have also been announced. They include: Charles Busch, Kerry Butler, Liz Callaway, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Santino Fontana, Jessica Hecht, Brittany Johnson, Leslie Kritzer, Derek McLane, Heidi Schreck, Talia Suskauer, and Sanaz Toossi.

There will also be performances by the 2020 Drama Desk Award winner for Best Musical Revival - Little Shop of Horrors, The cast of Harmony, and The Broadway Boys.

In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway between July 2, 2021 and May 1, 2022 for this year's Awards. Only live performances were eligible - if performances were also available for streaming, 21 or more unique live performances were required.

The Drama Desk Awards are produced by Tony Award winner Scott Mauro/Scott Mauro Entertainment and the show is being written by six-time Emmy Award winner Bruce Vilanch.

Limited tickets to the ceremony are available at: www.DramaDeskAwards.com.