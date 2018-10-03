Reminder: Turn OFF Your Phone Today at the Theatre; FEMA Test Alert Scheduled for 2:18pm

Oct. 3, 2018  

FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. The WEA portion of the test, which will be sent to consumer cell phones, will begin at 2:18 p.m. EDT.

That means today, more than ever, if you are attending a matinee, turn OFF your cell phone.

The EAS portion of the test, which will be sent to radio and television, will follow at 2:20 p.m. EDT. This will be the fourth nationwide EAS test and the first nationwide WEA test.

FEMA and the FCC have engaged in significant coordination with EAS participants, wireless providers, emergency managers, and other stakeholders in preparation for this EAS-WEA national test to minimize confusion and to maximize the public safety value of the test. The test is intended to ensure public safety officials have the methods and systems that will deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public in times of an emergency or disaster, including requirements to help ensure that televised EAS messages are accessible to individuals with disabilities.

