Release Date Announced for THE LITTLE MERMAID Live-Action Remake

It has been revealed that the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is set to be released on May 26, 2023. The cast of the live action "Little Mermaid" includes Halle Bailey, Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, and Jonah Hauer-King.

Noma Dumezweni ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway), Jessica Alexander, Russell Balogh, Adrian Christopher, and Emily Coates will also star.

The legendary team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman wrote all of the songs on the original soundtrack for "The Little Mermaid" in 1989, including "Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," "Poor Unfortunate Souls," "Kiss the Girl," and "Les Poissons." "Under the Sea" won the Academy Award for Best Original Song that year.

For the remake, Menken has teamed with "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to write four new songs.

Frequent musical director Rob Marshall directs "The Little Mermaid."

Marshall is a five-time Tony nominee for his choreography on "Kiss of the Spider Woman," "Damn Yankees," "She Loves Me," and "Cabaret," and for his direction on "Cabaret." He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director for his work on the Best Picture-winning film adaptation of "Chicago." Other on-screen musical credits include "Nine," "Into the Woods," and "Mary Poppins Returns."