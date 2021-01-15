Register Now for Harlem School of the Arts Spring Classes

Register today for HSA online spring classes!

The Spring 2021 session runs February 6-June 13, 2021, and offers classes for students ages 3- 18 in Music, Dance, Theater, Musical Theater, and Art & Design. i??

The study of theater is shown to provide multi-faceted benefits in improving speech, critical thinking, and confidence in public situations. HSA theater submerges young people in rich theatrical experiences, preparing them with powerful communication tools that contribute to lifelong success.

Learn more at https://hsa.asapconnected.com/.