Regional Spotlight: How the Hangar Theatre Company is Working Through The Global Health Crisis

Now more than ever it is important to support theater and do our part to keep the art form that we love so much alive and as thriving as it can be during these unprecedented times. While the global health crisis has temporarily put the theater world on hold, pausing all live performances and large gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19, theaters around the country have taken a hit. During this time of adjusting to our temporary new normal, theaters are figuring out how to take care of their team, and discovering the best ways to virtually bring theater to audiences.

Through our regional theater interview series, we are checking in with theaters all around the country, talking to them about how they are handling these difficult circumstances, learning what they are doing to move forward, and discovering the best way for people to help regional theaters during this time.

Today we shine a spotlight on Ithaca, NY's Hangar Theatre Company.

First of all, I want to check in on the health and well-being of everyone at the Hangar Theatre Company. How is everyone doing during this difficult time?

Hangar staff is working remotely at reduced hours, but we remain optimistic for the future! We each have virtual meetings every weekday, including a few all staff check-ins per week, and an optional weekly virtual happy hour!



What do the days look like right now for those who work at the Hangar Theatre Company?

We are working together on season planning as well as figuring out the logistics of our brand new, all virtual programming!



How much planning is going on both short term and long term for the theater? I would like to hear about the immediate plans for the theater, it's upcoming productions etc., and what the theater is hoping/planning for in future months.

Our theatre is closed until at least the fall, but we have added brand new all virtual programming for our 2020 summer season. This includes our 2020 Summer Mainstage Season, KIDDSTUFF, Lab Company, Next Generation School of Theatre, and brand new Virtual Classes for all ages.

The 2020 Virtual Mainstage Season includes:

Uncommon Excerpts and Others: The Wendy Chronicles

Saturday, June 20th @ 7:30 p.m.

Scenes and essays of Wendy Wasserstein

Queens Girl in the World

Saturday, July 11 @ 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Godfrey L. Simmons Jr.!

Honk Your Horn: Celebrate! Musical! Theatre!

Saturday, July 25 @ 7:30 p.m.

Featuring Hangar alum., Austin Scott, who recently starred as Hamilton on Broadway!

Sense and Sensibility

Saturday, August 8 @ 7:30 p.m.

Hamill returns! Past Hangar productions include Pride & Prejudice & Little Women.

Tickets: $20 each,



Do you have plans to bring any previously filmed productions/upcoming events/classes etc. online?

No previously filmed productions, but everything I mentioned before presented live streaming in real time!



What is the best way for people to help the Hangar Theatre Company right now?

People can buy virtual tickets for $20, or support the theatre with a Virtual Subscription! Your subscription includes access to the following Virtual Mainstage Productions, as well as exclusive behind the scenes sneak peeks, and more surprises.

For more information: hangartheatre.org & 607.273.ARTS. Become a Hangar Theatre Company season subscriber HERE.

