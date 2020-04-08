Regional Spotlight: How The Bucks County Playhouse is Working Through The Global Health Crisis

Now more than ever it is important to support theater and do our part to keep the art form that we love so much alive and as thriving as it can be during these unprecedented times. While the global health crisis has temporarily put the theater world on hold, pausing all live performances and large gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19, theaters around the country have taken a hit. During this time of adjusting to our temporary new normal, theaters are figuring out how to take care of their team, and discovering the best ways to virtually bring theater to audiences.

Through our regional theater interview series, we are checking in with theaters all around the country, talking to them about how they are handling these difficult circumstances, learning what they are doing to move forward, and discovering the best way for people to help regional theaters during this time.

Today we shine a spotlight on New Hope, Pennsylvania's Bucks County Playhouse with Producing Director Alexander Fraser.

How is everyone at the Bucks County Playhouse doing during this difficult time?

We are very grateful that everyone on our staff and crew are holding up well. Fortunately theatre folk are a hardy and resourceful lot! We have a Zoom meeting every Friday morning, checking in, sharing a laugh when we can and keeping the flame alive.

What do the days look like right now for those who work at the Bucks County Playhouse? How much planning is going on? Can you tell me about the immediate plans for the theater and its upcoming productions?

I feel like we do a new plan every day, as last week's pessimistic calendar becomes this week's optimistic forecast. This Sunday at 7pm we're presenting our second live evening of story-telling hosted by our own Michaela Murphy and the great Ophira Eisenberg. It's a little like Ed Sullivan... every week will be something different and fun. Our restaurant The Deck is open for take-out and delivery. And the set for our new musical OTHER WORLD is waiting patiently on our stage for performances to resume once we know it's safe for all.

Do you have plans to bring any previously filmed productions/current classes online?

Yes... the opportunity to bring our work to an international audience is very exciting for us, and I'm sure for the artists who work here.... it's definitely the rainbow in the clouds. We're also excited that our work in the public school system will continue in the next month when they are up and online with Google Classroom. We are also working to bring all of our education programs online as soon as we can.

What is the best way for people to help the Bucks County Playhouse right now?

Tune into our Sunday night program (it will be on Facebook Live and there's a link on our website); subscribe to the Playhouse News, a weekly compendium of thoughts, notes, ideas, and clips from our archive; order in from our restaurant. And if you're feeling generous, make a contribution to help us weather this storm.

For more information on the Bucks County Playhouse: bcptheater.org. Tune into their Facebook Live for their Word of Mouth Series every Sunday and order from The Deck.

Donate to the theater HERE!





