Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Looks to Cast First Eva Peron of Color in EVITA

According to The Stage, an upcoming production of Evita, at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, is looking to cast the first Eva Peron of color.

A casting breakdown for the role states: "Appearance: Black. Other areas, black Caribbean, mixed race, African American."

This would be the first time a black person portrayed the role in the show's history.

The production is directed by Jamie Lloyd, and will run at the Open Air Theatre from August 2 to September 21.

A spokesman for the show said: "Regent's Park Open Air Theatre is committed to championing diversity across all of our work. As with all of our productions, we are considering actors from a wide range of backgrounds for all roles in Evita. The process is still underway and, as yet, no roles have been cast."

Read more on The Stage.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's EVITA is iconic, with more than 20 major awards to its credit including the Olivier and Tony Awards for Best Musical, a Golden Globe and an Oscar for the film version starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas.

Featuring some of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's best loved songs including 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina', 'On This Night of a Thousand Stars', 'You Must Love Me' and 'Another Suitcase in Another Hall', EVITA charts the story of Eva Peron, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Peron, from her humble beginnings through to the extraordinary wealth, power and status which ultimately led her to be heralded as the 'spiritual leader of the nation'.

