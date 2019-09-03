Reel Artistry Announces The REEL DEAL Competition

Reel Artistry, Inc., New York City's premier video production company for celebrities, artists and creative brands, has partnered with Broadway Buzz to announce the REEL DEAL Competition for performers in New York City.

"Over the past ten years, acting and performance reels have become the most powerful tool to elevate one's career as an artist. At Reel Artistry, our program gives a deeper understanding of where artists fit into the industry with a focused and strategic approach towards booking the job! No other reel creation workshop evaluates the FULL scope of your career collaboratively and from multiple industry perspectives, thereby increasing your confidence and giving you the competitive advantage inside and outside the audition room."

Beginning September 15th, Reel Artistry launches their upcoming Signature Program, designed for actors and artists to establish career goals, perform their best material for a panel of industry insiders, work 1-on-1 with Reel Artistry's director in a private coaching session and experience a high quality film shoot with an entire team of specialists!

Leading this year's Signature Program Industry Insider Panel are Jen Bender (Producer, Quick Brown Fox Productions), Kenny Metzger (CEO/Producer, Reel Artistry), Ethan Paulini (Director/Choreographer) and Gregory Dassonville (Stylist).

Reel Artistry is giving away One (1) Signature Program Artist Spot (A $1,200 value) to a deserving actor in the REEL DEAL Competition.

Here's How The Competition is Billed:Right now, you may feel like you don't have a chance, can't get in the right rooms, or just aren't being considered for the right kind of roles. Like you, we're looking to tell exciting stories. We want to showcase the beautiful human, talent, and "brand" that you are!

Ready to feel confident, beautiful, talented, and accomplished? Looking for more development? Want to be challenged? We are looking at YOU to join us for the REEL DEAL Competition!

What To Do:

Create a 30-45 second video telling us why YOU should be the REEL DEAL winner. Show us who you are. Make it unique. Be Real.

Email your video entries, along with your contact information and resume/headshot to contactbroadwaybuzz@gmail.com with the Headline "Reel Deal Competition".

All entries must be submitted via email no later than Sunday September 8, 2019.

Chosen by our teams, the top-three videos will be posted on @broadway_buzz Monday September 9th for an "Audience's Choice Competition". A formal winner will be announced Wednesday September 11th* with the program commencing September 15th!



For more information on the Signature Program including dates, schedules and timelines as well as all other offerings from Reel Artistry, be sure to look at their website: https://reelartistry.com/



*Participants must live within the NYC/tri-state area as the Signature Program is an in-person opportunity. There is a mandatory participant meeting on Sunday September 15th at The Artist Co-Op in Midtown (500 W. 52nd Street, Suite 3W). From there, they will work with Kenny Metzger (CEO/Producer - Reel Artistry) and his team on how best to prepare and take full advantage of this opportunity.

If you have any questions in advance, please see Signature Program information at: https://reelartistry.com/program, or you may email their team at: connect@reelartistry.com.





