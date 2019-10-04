Red Horse Theatrical Announces Hidden Cabaret
Hidden Cabaret will be offering a series of evenings of new and established talent. It will be located in The Secret Room at 707 8th Avenue just below Il Forno and Iron Bar. This beautiful room will accommodate up to 173 persons. Food and beverages will be available from a menu curated for Hidden Cabaret.
Dean Roth and Craig Horsley, of Red Horse Theatrical, are looking forward to introducing new talent to the cabaret world as well as presenting some of cabaret's favorite performers in this exciting environment. The location on the corner of 45th Street and 8th Avenue is just a block from Broadway and in the heart of the theater district. When most of Broadway theaters are dark, The Hidden Cabaret will be the place to be on Monday nights.
The inaugural performance on November 4 is titled Hidden Cabaret Presents: Quarter-Life Crisis spotlighting some of New York's young talent singing their way through their mid-twenties.
Additional program schedules will be announced shortly; until then visit their website at www.hiddencabaret.com.
