Recycle Your Style! Broadway Green Alliance Hosts Fall Textile Drive Today

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is sponsoring a textile drive today, November 15th, from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in Duffy Square (46th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway in Times Square).

The collection drive is open to all shows, theatres, industry members, and fans in a collaborative effort to make cleaning out your theatre or your closet a greener experience.

Past textile drive efforts garnered donations from the casts and crew of Broadway shows, numerous costume shops and theatre related businesses, as well as theatre patrons on their way to Wednesday matinees.

Wearable Collections, a NYC based company focused on keeping clothing, textiles, and shoes out of landfills while generating funds for charities, will repurpose or recycle the donations.

We can accept: all used and clean clothing including shoes, sneakers, and hats, as well as household items such as linens, towels, handbags, and belts.

Please note: Carpeting, rugs, bath mats, comforters, pillows, large luggage and scraps of any kind cannot be accepted.

Industry members unable to attend the event are welcome to drop off their textiles at the re-fashioNYC bin in the Lounge of the Actors' Equity Association at 165 West 46th Street (4th Floor, Sky Lobby).

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices. The BGA (formerly BroadwayGoes Green) was launched in 2008 as an ad hoc committee of The Broadway League and has become a fiscal program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The BGA brings together all segments of the theatre community, including producers, Broadway and Off-Broadway theatres in New York and around the country, college drama programs, theatrical unions and their members, and related businesses. Working closely with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), the BGA identifies and disseminates better practices for theatre professionals and reaches out to theatre fans throughout the country, and through alliances, internationally.

