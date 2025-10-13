Record Attendance Recorded at The New York Greek Film Expo 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hellenic Film Society's New York Greek Film Expo concluded on Sunday, October 12 following an 11-day run of 13 screenings in Manhattan; Fort Lee, NJ; and Astoria, NY. In addition to presenting seven of the latest and best films from Greece, the program included a retrospective of films directed by master filmmaker Pantelis Voulgaris, who was honored with the Society's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The festival Audience Award went to Meat, directed by Dimitris Nakos and starring Kostas Nikouli, who previously won the Hellenic Film Academy's Best Actor Award for his performance. The film is about a young Albanian man who may take the fall for a murder committed by someone else.

Katia Goulioni earned Best Performance in a Feature Film for her tour de force performance in the screwball comedy Murphy's Law. The film was directed by Angelos Frantzis.

The documentary Takis., about a man who devotes his life to rescuing stray animals in Crete and transforming local attitudes and inspiring global support, received an honorable mention for Excellence in Social Impact. The film was directed by Michael Roubis.

HFS hosted actors and filmmakers from Greece who attended the Expo and participated in audience Q&As. On Monday, October 6, the Society presented an Actors on Actors conversation with Greek-American film and TV actor Dennis Boutsikaris and Andreas Konstantinou, who appeared in four of this year's Expo films. The event was hosted by the Consulate General of New York.

"We are overwhelmed by the audience response to this year's Expo, which saw its largest audience to date, and we're thrilled that, for many, it was their first time attending a Greek film," says Maria C. Miles, Hellenic Film Society president. "This year's slate of films was exceptionally strong, and we were delighted that so many of Greece's biggest film stars came to share their films and discuss them with our New York audience."

The New York Greek Film Expo 2026 will be presented October 8-18, 2026.