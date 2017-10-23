Rebecca Taichman, Anne Kauffman & More Selected as Roundabout Artists in Residence

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced its 2017-18 Artists in Residence.

"I started the Artists in Residence program about 25 years ago to provide artistic and financial support to early-career artists, giving them a theatre to call home and to provide peace of mind for a sustainable career," says Roundabout Artistic Director Todd Haimes. "Over the years, this program has evolved to include playwrights, mid-career directors and even an entire young company. And while these residencies have allowed us to help cultivate the next generations of theatre leaders, these artists have also become invaluable to me and our audiences, invigorating this institution with fresh voices."

RESIDENT DIRECTORS: These directors have a home base at Roundabout to develop their own work, take artistic risks and play a role in planning the company's seasons.



Anne Kauffman Roundabout: Marvin's Room. Described by the New York Times as "one of the leading lights of downtown theater," Anne has directed at most major New York non-profit and regional theaters. Her recent credits include Tom Holloway's And No More Shall We Part starring Alfred Molina and Jane Kaczmarek at Williamstown Theatre Festival, Marjorie Prime by JorDan Harrison with Lois Smith at Playwrights Horizons (Lortel and Drama League Nominations for Outstanding Director), Buzzer by Tracey Scott Wilson with The Public Theater, The Nether by Jennifer Haley with MCC, You Got Older by Clare Barron with P73 Productions (Drama Desk nomination), Smokefall by Noah Haidle with Zachary Quinto at MCC.

Rebecca Taichman Roundabout: Time and the Conways. Other Broadway: Indecent by Paula Vogel (co-creator; Tony Award, Best Direction of a Play, Outer Critic's Circle Award, Drama League and Lucille Lortel nominations). Select off-Broadway: Time and the Conways (Old Globe); How To Transcend A Happy Marriage and The Oldest Boy by Sarah Ruhl (LCT); Luck of the Irish by Kirsten Greenidge (LCT3); Familiar by Danai Gurira, Stage Kiss by Sarah Ruhl, Milk Like Sugar by Kirsten Greenidge (Playwrights Horizons); Orlando by Sarah Ruhl (CSC); Orpheus (NYCO); Dark Sisters (MTG/Gotham); Menopausal Gentleman (The Ohio).



Underwritten by Elizabeth Armstrong

ROUNDABOUT DIRECTING FELLOW: This program was created in 2017 as a launch pad for the next generation of directors. It has a focus on underrepresented talent and a balance of hands-on learning with the season's directors and development of their own craft.



Miranda Haymon is currently serving as the Roundabout 2017-18 Directing Fellow. Her adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five received its world premiere at the 2017 Capital Fringe Festival, which MD Theatre Guide called "innovative and immersive". She recently completed her time at Arena Stage as the Allen Lee Hughes Directing Fellow where she assisted Kyle Donnelly (The Little Foxes), Molly Smith (Carousel, 2017 Helen Hayes Nomination for Outstanding Direction in a Musical), Jackie Maxwell (Watch on the Rhine) and Tazewell Thompson (A Raisin in the Sun).

ARTISTIC DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATE: This position was created for young artist Whitney White, to continue the work she had begun as our inaugural Directing Fellow in 2017. These Associates will continue to bring new and diverse voices to Roundabout and will have the chance to build their canon of work with the full support of the company.



Whitney White is a Brooklyn based director, actor, and musician. Her original musical Lover I'll Bring You Back to Life was at Ars Nova this past April, and her play Great Hill Mouth was part of The Drama League's 2016 Rough Draft series. Her musical adaptation of Macbeth, Macbeth in Stride has been workshopped at Trinity Rep, Chautauqua and Judson Memorial. This past year she assisted Sam Gold (Othello, NYTW), Dan Sullivan (If I Forget, Roundabout), and Anne Kaufman (Marvin's Room, Broadway). She also directed work at: 59E59, The Drama League, South Oxford, Roundabout and Luna Stage.

PLAYWRIGHT IN RESIDENCE: Created with The Tow Foundation in 2014, this program supports the playwright throughout the season in which they make their debut in New York, situating them as a full staff member at Roundabout and teaching them how all parts of the institution run. They are provided with the financial support to focus on their production while having the resources for healthcare, travel, research, tickets and more. Previous Residents have included Jeff Augustin and Jenny Rachel Weiner.



Alex Lubischer is a playwright from Nebraska and a second-year candidate in the Playwriting Program at the Yale School of Drama. Prior to pursuing his MFA, Alex spent several years in Chicago, followed by a short time in New York as a member of the Page 73 Writers Group. His plays include PIG.GOV, Bobbie Clearly, Ogalala, Blood Special, The Xylophone West, Acts of Contrition, Weird Kids, and Survey No. 5. He has been a semifinalist for the P73 Playwriting Fellowship, a two-time finalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, and a resident playwright at the Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts.

COMPANY IN RESIDENCE: Fiasco Theater was invited to become Roundabout's first Company in Residence following their work on Into the Woods (2015). We aim to encourage them to continue their exploration of classic musicals and plays by providing the time and space that a young company needs to do their best work.



FIASCO THEATER is an ensemble theater company created by graduates of the Brown University/Trinity Rep M.F.A. acting program. Past shows include Cymbeline, Twelfth Night, Measure for Measure, Two Gentlemen of Verona and Into the Woods. Cymbeline was presented off-Broadway twice, for nearly 200 performances, and was honored with the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for best revival of 2011/2012.

ASSOCIATE ARTISTS: This group of directors and playwrights comprises artists who have created some of Roundabout's best-known works and artists who will be creating the work of the future. They call Roundabout home and are able to develop the projects they are the most passionate about here.



Mark Brokaw Roundabout: After Miss Julie, The Constant Wife. Other Broadway: Heisenberg,Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Lyons, Cry-Baby, Reckless. New York premieres include works by David Auburn, Lynda Barry (The Good Times Are Killing Me), Douglas Carter Beane (As Bees in Honey Drown), Charles Busch, Julia Cho, Lisa Kron (2.5 Minute Rude), Kenneth Lonergan (This Is Our Youth, Lobby Hero), Craig Lucas (The Dying Gaul), Nicky Silver (The Lyons, Too Much Sun) and Paul Vogel (How I Learned to Drive, The Long Christmas Ride Home).

Sam Gold Roundabout: The Real Thing, Picnic, Look Back in Anger (Lortel nomination for Outstanding Direction); Tigers Be Still. Broadway: A Doll's House: Part 2, The Glass Menagerie, Seminar (Golden Theater; also Ahmanson, L.A.). Recent: Fun Home (Public Theater, Tony Award, Best Direction of a Musical); Uncle Vanya (Soho Rep.); The Realistic Joneses (Yale Rep., CT Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Director); The Big Meal (Playwrights, Lortel Award for Outstanding Director); We Live Here (MTC); A Doll's House (Williamstown); August: Osage County (Old Globe, SD Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Direction).

Joshua Harmon's play Bad Jews received its world premiere at Roundabout Underground, transferred to Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre, and has since become one of the most produced plays in the United States. International productions include Australia, Canada, Germany, Israel, South Africa and London's West End, following sell-out runs at Theatre Royal Bath and the St. James. Other plays include Significant Other, which had its world premiere at Roundabout and opened on Broadway in Spring 2017, and Ivanka, which had readings at theatres across the country on Election Eve 2016.

Doug Hughes. Roundabout: The Big Knife, Mrs. Warren's Profession, A Man for All Seasons, A Touch of the Poet, A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, Death Takes a Holiday (Drama Desk nomination), Howard Katz, The Paris Letter. LCT: Junk, The City of Conversation, The House in Town. Broadway: The Father, Outside Mullingar, An Enemy of the People, Born Yesterday, Elling, Oleanna, The Royal Family, Mauritius, Inherit the Wind, Doubt (Tony Award), Frozen (Tony nomination). Off-Broadway includes Incognito, The Whipping Man, Defiance, Flesh and Blood, The Beard of Avon and The Grey Zone. Awards: Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, Obie (twice), Callaway.

Bill Irwin Roundabout: Scapin, Waiting for Godot (2009 Drama Desk nomination), A Flea in Her Ear, Bye Bye Birdie. Irwin is an original member of Kraken and San Francisco's Pickle Family Circus. Original works include Fool Moon, Largely New York, The Harlequin Studies, Mr. Fox: A Rumination, The Happiness Lecture, and The Regard of Flight. Theatre: Show Boat (SF Opera), Old Hats, Endgame, Broadway/West End revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf (2005 Tony Award, Helen Hayes Award), The Goat or Who is Sylvia, Accidental Death of An Anarchist, 5-6-7-8 Dance!, Waiting For Godot at Lincoln Center, The Tempest, Garden of Earthly Delights, Texts for Nothing.

Pam MacKinnon Roundabout: Dinner With Friends. Broadway: Amélie, China Doll, The Heidi Chronicles, A Delicate Balance, Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Tony Award, Best Direction of a Play, 2013); Clybourne Park (Tony Award nomination, Best Direction of a Play, 2012). Pam recently directed the world premiere of Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman for South Coast Repertory, as well as Craig Lucas' The Lying Lesson at The Atlantic Theater. Pam directed Horton Foote's Harrison, TX at Primary Stages, and Itamar Moses' Completeness at Playwrights Horizons, as well as the world premiere at South Coast Repertory.

Joe Mantello Roundabout directing: Assassins (Tony Award), The Mineola Twins, The Ritz, Design for Living, Pal Joey, The Humans. Other directing credits include An Act of God, The Last Ship, Casa Valentina, I'll Eat You Last, The Other Place, Dogfight, Other Desert Cities, The Pride, 9 to 5, Wicked, Blackbird, November, The Receptionist, Three Days of Rain, The Odd Couple, Glengarry Glen Ross, Laugh Whore, Take Me Out (Tony Award), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, The Vagina Monologues, bash, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Proposals, Corpus Christi. Film: Love! Valour! Compassion! As an actor: The Normal Heart (Tony Award nomination), Angels in America (Tony Award nomination) and The Baltimore Waltz.

Kathleen Marshall. Roundabout: Anything Goes, The Pajama Game, 1776, Follies. OtherBroadway credits include In Transit, Nice Work If You Can Get It; Wonderful Town; Living on Love; Grease; Little Shop of Horrors; Seussical; Kiss Me, Kate and Swinging on a Star. Off-Broadway and regional: Two Gentlemen of Verona (NYSF); Saturday Night (Second Stage); Love's Labor's Lost(Old Globe); My Paris (Long Wharf); Ever After (Paper Mill); Diner (Signature Theatre); The Unsinkable Molly Brown (Denver Center Theatre); The Band Wagon, I'm Getting My Act Together..., Bells Are Ringing, Carnival and Babes in Arms (City Center Encores!).

Theresa Rebeck Roundabout: The Understudy. Rebeck is a widely produced playwright throughout the United States and abroad. New York productions of her work include Dead Accountsat the Music Box Theatre; Seminar at the Golden Theatre; Mauritius at the Biltmore Theatre in a Manhattan Theater Club Production; The Scene, The Water's Edge, Loose Knit, The Family of Mann and Spike Heels at Second Stage; Bad Dates, The Butterfly Collection and Our House at Playwrights Horizons and View of the Dome at New York Theatre Workshop. Omnium Gatherum(co-written, finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2003) was featured at the Humana Festival, and had a commercial run at the Variety Arts Theatre.

Jenny Rachel Weiner was the 2016/2017 Tow Foundation Playwright-in-Residence at the Roundabout Theatre, where she has recently been named an Associate Artist and is also under commission. Select plays include: diventare (The Harold & Mimi Steinberg National Student Playwriting Award), Horse Girls (Fordham/Primary Stages, the cell, Ars Nova; New York, Collaboraction; Chicago, Annex Theatre; Seattle, published by Samuel French), Jason&Julia(Williamstown Theatre Festival Workshop Production, Wyoming Theatre Festival Reading, City Theatre of Pittsburgh Reading), Stagedream (co-written with Lee Overtree, upcoming: workshop at Playwrights Horizons Theatre School).

ADAMS ASSOCIATE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR*: This position was created specifically for Scott Ellis in 1998, making him a senior member of Roundabout's artistic team. In 1993, Scott directed Roundabout's first-ever musical revival, She Loves Me, and became a leading voice for this genre at the theatre, advising on the development of initiatives across the institution.



Scott Ellis Roundabout: She Loves Me (1993 and 2016; Drama Desk and Tony Award nominations, Outer Critics Circle Award, Olivier Award for Best Director London Production), Picnic(1994), Arthur Miller's The Man Who Had All The Luck starring Chris O'Donnell, The Rainmakerstarring Woody Harrelson, 1776 (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Tony Award nominations), Company, A Month in the Country (1995) starring Helen Mirren, A Thousand Clowns, The Boys from Syracuse, The Look of Love, On the Twentieth Century, The Understudy, Entertaining Mr. Sloane, Streamers, Twelve Angry Men (Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations)... READ FULL BIO



*Generously underwritten by Margot Adams, in memory of Mason Adams.

Roundabout Theatre Company is committed to producing the highest quality theatre with the finest artists, sharing stories that endure, and providing accessibility to all audiences. A not-for-profit company, Roundaboutfulfills its mission each season through the production of classic plays and musicals; development and production of new works by established and emerging writers; educational initiatives that enrich the lives of children and adults; and a subscription model and audience outreach programs that cultivate and engage all audiences.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals, and new works on its five stages, each of which is specifically designed to enhance the needs of Roundabout's mission. Off-Broadway, the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre, with its simple sophisticated design, is perfectly suited to showcasing new plays. The grandeur of its Broadway home on 42nd Street, American Airlines Theatre, sets the ideal stage for the classics. Roundabout's Studio 54 provides an exciting and intimate Broadway venue for its musical and special event productions. The Stephen Sondheim Theatre offers a state of the art LEED certified Broadway theatre in which to stage major large-scale musical revivals. Together these distinctive homes serve to enhance Roundabout's work on each of its stages.

American Airlines is the official airline of Roundabout Theatre Company. Roundabout productions are supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Roundabout's season in 2017-2018 includes Time and the Conways by J. B. Priestley, directed by Rebecca Taichman; John Lithgow: Stories by Heart, by John Lithgow, directed by Daniel Sullivan; and Tom Stoppard'sTravesties, directed by Patrick Marber.

Roundabout's new off-Broadway season dedicated to new work at the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre in 2017-2018 includes The Last Match, by Anna Ziegler, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch; Amy and the Orphans, by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Scott Ellis; Skintight, by Joshua Harmon, directed by Daniel Aukin.

Related Articles