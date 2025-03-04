Rashidra Scott to Make SUNSET BOULEVARD Debut as Norma Desmond Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rashidra Scott, currently on standby for Norma Desmond in Broadway's Sunset Blvd, will make her debut as the character tonight, March 4. This will be her first time performing the role since she joined on Monday, January 20. Caroline Bowman served as the standby for Norma before departing the production on Sunday, January 19.

Scott's previous roles include Susan in the 2021 revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company and Josephine in Ain’t Too Proud. Other Broadway credits include Avenue Q, Sister Act, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. She also played the role of Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes and appeared in Oliver! as part of City Center Encores!

Sunset Blvd. features Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond, Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as Betty Schaefer, and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling. The production, which officially opened on Broadway on October 20, 2024, will play its final performance on July 13.