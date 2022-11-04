Raja Feather Kelly's UGLY Part 3: BLUE Comes to Chelsea Factory Next Month
Performances run December 8-10.
Chelsea Factory, JACK, and the feath3r theory are pleased to present UGLY Part 3: BLUE, the conclusion to Raja Feather Kelly's opus on Queer Black subjectivity in the mainstream media, from December 8-10 at the landmarked Chelsea Factory (547 West 26th St., between 10th and 11th Avenues). Tickets, priced $21.50-$31.50, are available online at www.ChelseaFactory.org. Photos are available here.
Conceived, directed, and performed by award-winning theatrical auteur Raja Feather Kelly, UGLY Part 3: BLUE is an odyssey of artist and audience recognizing their own implications in popular media. The trilogy began as a search for a metaphor to juxtapose Kelly's identity as a Queer Black artist with his feeling of being an outsider to the mainstream Queer Black experience. It comes to a close with Kelly bridging his highly personal journey to one that is both universal and Alien. In UGLY Part 3: BLUE, the Alien-and the audience-are completely distinct and able to examine the popular culture that has shaped them and from which they desire to be freed. In Kelly's words, "We are all searching for ourselves; there are too many labels and not enough meaning."
UGLY Part 3: BLUE is created in collaboration with Laura Snow (Video and Projection), Tuçe Yasak (Lighting Design), You-Shin Chen (Set Design), Brandi Holt (Costume Design), David Baldwin and Emily Wells (original compositions), Raja Feather Kelly (Sound Design), Christoph Mateka (Sound Mix), and Drew Francis (Production Management).
JACK at Chelsea Factory and the feath3r theory present Raja Feather Kelly in UGLY Part 3: BLUE from December 8-10. The performance schedule is as follows: Thursday and Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 7:00pm & 9:30pm. Tickets, priced $21.50-$31.50, are available online at www.ChelseaFactory.org.
In addition to Chelsea Factory's artistic and programmatic partnerships, private event rental bookings are currently available. For additional information, visit www.chelseafactory.org or email info@chelseafactory.org.
