Rachel Zegler Will Host Encore BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Dance Along Performance

Buena Vista Social Club will welcome Golden Globe and Olivier Award-winner Rachel Zegler as host of the next “dance along” performance on Tuesday, September 29th at 7pm.

The special performance invites audience members to dance along with the show from their seats. When the music moves them, all audience members are free to give in to the rhythm—swaying their hips, shaking their shoulders, or just enjoying the energy of this shared celebration. The production asks the audience to dance responsibly and to take their seats between songs so everyone can enjoy the show.

This is the fourth “dance-along” performance at Buena Vista Social Club – the series was launched in March with a special performance hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda, followed by an encore performance in May hosted by John Leguizamo, and most recently this summer by Lupita Nyong'o. Check out footage from one of the previous events here.

About Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler is a dynamic actress and singer who has already established herself as a trailblazer of her generation. At only 17 years old, Rachel earned the role of María Vasquez for Steven Spielberg's new adaptation of West Side Story out of 30,000 auditions. The film captured Rachel's motion picture debut and earned her an NBR Award for Best Actress along with a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

On stage, Rachel has solidified her place as a powerhouse with her Olivier Award-winning turn as Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd's revival of EVITA at the London Palladium. Her performance became a viral sensation as hundreds gathered nightly outside the theater to watch her perform from the balcony, and her final production broke the record for the longest standing ovation in the Palladium's history, at nine minutes long.

Before that, Rachel made her Broadway debut in Sam Gold's ROMEO + JULIET, starring opposite Kit Connor with music by Jack Antonoff. The modern-day, Gen-Z-inflected adaptation broke ticket sale records generating $3.1 million in under 24 hours, the highest single on-sale date for a play in Shubert history, and by the end of its run had recorded the youngest ticket-buying audience in Broadway history.

On the big screen, she has starred as Snow White in Disney's live-action remake, making her one of the first Latina actresses to lead a live-action Disney film. Rachel received critical praise for her performance, and the film reached #1 on Disney+. Before that, she led The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as Lucy Gray Baird alongside Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, and Hunter Schafer, which opened at #1 at the box office worldwide. Her performance earned her the Best Action Movie Star Award at the People's Choice Awards. She has also been seen in A24's disaster comedy Y2K, the superhero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods opposite Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, and lent her voice to Netflix's animated feature Spellbound opposite Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

Rachel's upcoming films include SHE GETS IT FROM ME opposite Marissa Tomei and Lin Manuel Miranda's OCTET with an incredible ensemble including Amanda Seyfried, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tramell Tillman. It was also just announced that she will star in LAST DANCE directed by visionary filmmaker Karim Aïnouz opposite Ben Platt, who will also contribute original music. The film is written by Emily Ziff Griffin, based on her 2021 autobiographical New Yorker article.

Rachel is a FORBES "30 Under 30" recipient and has been recognized by GLAMOUR US and UK as a 2025 "Woman of the Year," by TIME MAGAZINE for their TIME100 Next list, by VARIETY in their annual "Power of Young Hollywood Impact" list, and by THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER on their "Next Generation" list. She was also named one of "Nine Latinx Women in Hollywood Currently Changing the World" by ELLE MAGAZINE.

ABOUT Buena Vista Social Club

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

The cast of Buena Vista Social Club currently includes Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Rick Negron (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da'Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Jesús Pupo (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Chris Myers (Juan De Marcos), José “Candelita” Iglesias (The Narrator), Angélica Beliard, Adriel Flete, Joshua Gonzalez, Jacob Guzman, Ian Lassiter, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Sophia Ramos, Clinton Roane, Anthony Santos, and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.

Buena Vista Social Club features a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), direction by Tony Nominee Saheem Ali (Fat Ham), choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story), creative consultation by David Yazbek, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations, arrangements and music direction by Tony Award winner Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Díaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan De Marcos.

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