Videos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Tributes HAMILTON at Dance-Along Performance Hosted By Lin-Manuel Miranda

On Thursday, March 26, the Tony and Grammy-winning Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club held Broadway’s first-ever “dance along” performance, which was hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This one-night only special event invited audience members to dance along from their seats.

A new video posted to the show's social media shows a special Hamilton-inspired improvisational moment that took place during "El Cuarto de Tula" performed by Renesito Avich. The video showed Miranda reacting to the moment, which featured the iconic music from his show being played on guitar.

Check out the video!

ABOUT Buena Vista Social Club

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Visa Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.