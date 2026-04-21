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John Leguizamo Will Host BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Encore 'Dance Along' Performance

The event will be held on Thursday, May 14th.

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John Leguizamo Will Host BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Encore 'Dance Along' Performance

Following its first sold-out “dance along performance,” the Tony and Grammy-winning Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club will host an encore “dance along” performance on Thursday, May 14th, hosted by John Leguizamo

This special event invites audience members to dance along with the show from their seats. When the music moves them, all audience members are free to give in to the rhythm—swaying their hips, shaking their shoulders, or just enjoying the energy of this shared celebration. The production asks the audience to dance responsibly and to take their seats between songs so everyone can enjoy the show.

Tickets for this special Dance-Along performance, as well as all regularly scheduled performances, are available at buenavistasocialclub.com

Check out a video from the first event here.

Watch a special video from Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Leguizamo announcing the event below!

 

About Buena Vista Social Club

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

The cast of Buena Vista Social Club currently includes Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Rick Negron (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Jaleel Battles Jr. (Young Ibrahim), Jesús Pupo (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Chris Myers (Juan De Marcos), Angélica Beliard, Adriel Flete, Joshua Gonzalez, Jacob Guzman, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Brian M. Love, Ilda Mason, Marielys MolinaSophia Ramos, Clinton Roane, Anthony SantosMalcolm Miles Young and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.

Buena Vista Social Club features a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), direction by Tony Nominee Saheem Ali (Fat Ham), choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story), creative consultation by David Yazbek, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations, arrangements and music direction by Tony Award winner Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan De Marcos.

Buena Vista Social Club features scenery by Tony nominee Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Tony nominee Dede Ayite, lighting by Tony nominee Tyler Micoleau, sound by Tony Award winner Jonathan Deans, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, and casting by The TRC Company. Arabella Powell serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Get Buena Vista Social Club Tickets From $59

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