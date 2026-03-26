BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Is Now Available at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

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BroadwayWorld has just learned that the five-time Tony Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club, is now available at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT).

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

Buena Vista Social Club is running on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theatre. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions, as well as dialogues between notable theatre personalities. Learn more about how to access the archive.