Photos: THE NOTEBOOK Makes International Premiere in the Philippines

Theatre Group Asia is presenting The Notebook, The Musical, directed by Filipino-American theater director Nicholas Polonio. The musical premiered at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in the Philippines on September 3 and will continue through September 20. Check out all new photos from the production below!

Featuring music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook The Musical is based on Nicholas Sparks' bestselling novel and the beloved film adaptation. The musical tells the timeless story of Allie and Noah, whose enduring love transcends the passage of time, memory, and life's greatest challenges.

The production will star Morissette as Middle Allie, Sheena Belarmino as Young Allie, and Philippine musical icon Celeste Legaspi in the role of Older Allie. London-based Laurence Mossman is set to play Middle Noah, Benedix Ramos as Young Noah, and acclaimed veteran artist Rody Vera as Older Noah.

Photo Credit: Jyllan Bitalac and Sherie Bolo

Company

Benedix Ramos as Younger Noah, Sheena Belarmino as Younger Allie, Jiallian Ita as as Georgie, Shaun Ocrisma as Fin, Felicity Kyle Napuli as Sarah

Celeste Legaspi as Older Allie, Rody Vera as Older Noah

Laurence Mossman As Middle Noah

Laurence Mossman as Middle Noah, Jillian Ita as as Georgie

Laurence Mossman as Middle Noah, Morissette as Middle Allie

Morissette As Middle Allie

Morissette as Middle Allie, Laurence Mossman as Middle Noah

Morissette as Middle Allie, Laurence Mossman as Middle Noah

Morissette as Middle Allie, Sheena Belarmino as Younger Allie, Celeste Legaspi as Older Allie

Sheena Belarmino as Younger Allie, Benedix Ramos as Younger Noah

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming