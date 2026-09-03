13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL to Release Original Manchester Cast Recording

The Original Cast Recording of 13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL will be available to stream on all major streaming platforms beginning Friday 4 September 2026.

13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL made its world premiere at Manchester Opera House in September 2025, where it played to sold-out houses. Later this year, it will make its North American premiere as part of the Mirvish 26/27 season in Toronto.

The musical, based on the beloved 2004 film starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, has a book by film writers Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa with songs by Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary (First Date, Broadway; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+).

The album has arrangements and orchestrations by Alan Williams, Michael Weiner & Alan Zachary, electronic music design by Phij Adams and associate orchestrations by Jerome van den Berghe. The album is produced by Alan Williams, Michael Weiner & Alan Zachary, mixed by Joe Rubel, engineered by Luke Farnell, mastered by Lewis Hopkin and is published by Decca Records.

The album features original Manchester cast members, led by Lucie Jones as Jenna Rink, David Hunter as Matt Flamhaff, Grace Mouat as Lucy Wyman, Caleb Roberts as Richard, Andrew Berlin as Kyle, Amelia Minto as Young Jenna and Max Bispham as Young Matt. They are joined by Dominic Andersen, Tia Antoine-Charles, GEORGE BRAY, Melody Caruana, Emmeline D'Arcy Walsh, Ross Dawes, Sarah Drake, Iván Fernández González, Rose Galbraith, Jersey Blu Georgia, Hughie Higginson, Henry Lawes, Suzie McAdam, Nyomi Okoro, Amy Parker, Elliot David Parkes, Marlis Robson, Jack Rowell, Star Lily Shentall-Lee, Maddison Thew, Rebecca-Daisy Wellington, Clark Young and Kevin Yates.

The musicians featured on the album are Amy Shackcloth (musical director/keyboard), Ellen Campbell (assistant musical director/keyboard), Pete Hutchison (bass guitar), Bryan Smith & Nick Kendall (guitars), Dan Day (drums), Will Hillman, Ciaran McCabe, Elaine Ambridge & Clodagh Kennedy (violins) and Dave Hornberger (cello).

About 13 Going On 30

Jenna Rink is an adorably awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the misery of high school. When her birthday wish comes true, Jenna magically wakes up as an adult to find herself “thirty, flirty and thriving”. She's the editor of a fashion magazine with a seemingly perfect life. But as she begins to unravel the mystery of who she has become, Jenna is taken on a journey to discover what, and who, really matters.

Based on the beloved 2004 film starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, with the film's original star Jennifer Garner now acting as Executive Producer of this new stage adaptation, 13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL is a hilarious and heart-warming celebration of the choices we make, the friends we choose, and the joy of never losing your sparkle. The story you love, now with incredible original songs, 13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL is a feel-great reminder that being yourself never gets old.

13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL is a hilarious and heart-warming celebration of the choices we make, the friends we choose, and the joy of never losing your sparkle. The story you love - now with incredible original songs - 13 Going On 30 - The Musical is a feel-great reminder that being yourself never gets old.

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