Nick Cartell, Joe Caskey, and More Join MASQUERADE Cast

Masquerade has announced additional casting. Travis Keith Battle (Raoul), Nick Cartell (Phantom), Joe Caskey (Raoul), Jordan Goodsell (Ensemble), Noah Lytle (Young Phantom), and Annie Sherman (Ensemble) have joined the company. Previous cast member Addie Morales and original cast member Phumzile Sojola have also officially rejoined the company as 'Christine' and 'Piangi,' respectively.

Masquerade is based on the original musical Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with LW Entertainment.

Masquerade is on sale through January 31, 2027 at 218 West 57th Street.

Performances for Masquerade take place evenings Tuesday – Sunday with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are on sale now. From the revels of the masked ball, into dressing rooms a breath away from the cast, and even down through mirrors into the deepest corners of the Phantom's lair, Masquerade invites you to experience the iconic story and score, even stranger (and more phantastically) than you've dreamt it.

The cast of Masquerade includes Lee H. Alexander (Swing), Sydney Alie (Ensemble), Laura Lee Anderson (Ring Toss Performer), Courtney Balan (Vacation Cover), Annelise Baker (Vacation Cover), Mark Banik (Firman), Travis Keith Battle (Raoul), Baby Burns (Vacation Cover), Jacob Burns (Vacation Cover), Nick Cartell (Phantom), Joe Caskey (Raoul), Austin Colby (Phantom), Milena Comeau (Ensemble), Matthew Curiano (Andre), Quentin Earl Darrington (Phantom), Derrick Davis (Phantom), Saman De Silva (Vacation Cover), Artie Dibble (Alt. Violinist), Nicholas Edwards (Phantom), Gabriella Enriquez (Ensemble), Nicole J. Ferguson (Vacation Cover), Haile Ferrier (Christine), Nkrumah Gatling (Swing), Jordan Goodsell (Ensemble), Bryan Hernandez-Luch (Violinist), Satomi Hofmann (Carlotta/Giry), Dan Hoy (Raoul), Joshua Ike (Vacation Swing), Kody Jauron (Young Phantom), Tia Karaplis (Giry/Carlotta), Nathan Keen (Swing, Dance/Fight Captain), Alan Kelly (Vacation Swing). Joseph Kerr (Master of Pyromancy), Deven Kolluri (Vacation Cover), Michael Kuhn (Vacation Swing), Jacob Lacopo (Buquet), Claire Leyden (Christine), Audrey Logan (Swing), Noah Lytle (Young Phantom), Francesca Mehrotra (Christine), Georgia Mendes (Meg, Ensemble), Sami Merdinian (Swing, Violinist), Anna Monoxide (Carnival Specialty Act), Addie Morales (Christine), Betsy Morgan (Carlotta/Giry), Riley Noland (Christine), Charles Osborne (Ensemble), Liz Pearce (Giry), Stephanie Reuning-Scherer (Vacation Cover), Chris Ryan (Barker), Kyle Scatliffe (Phantom), Paul Adam Schaefer (Vacation Swing), Hannah Shealy (Vacation Swing), Annie Sherman (Vacation Cover), Phumzile Sojola (Piangi), Kita St. Cyr (Swing, Carnival Specialty Act), Cooper Stanton (Buquet), Jeremy Stolle (Firmin), Jack Sullivan (Swing), Olivia Tarchick (Vacation Swing), Sean Seamus Thompson (Piangi), Schyler Vargas (Vacation Swing), Ryan Vona (Phantom), Kaley Ann Voorhees (Christine), Nik Walker (Phantom), David Wright (Vacation Swing), Nikita Yermak (Swing, Violinist), and Kevin Zambrano (Young Phantom).

Masquerade is created by Diane Paulus (Creator and Director), Andrew Lloyd Webber (Creator and Composer), and Randy Weiner (Creator and Producer). The Masquerade team includes Hai Alvarez-Milard (Assistant Stage Manager), Shai Baitel (Creative Director), Hunter Bird (Associate Director), Evan Bernardin Productions (General Manager), Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Choreographer), Hailey Delaney (Assistant Stage Manager), Kathy Fabian (Props Designer/Supervisor), James Fluhr (Attraction and Design Director), Jessie Flynn (Art Director), Nicola Formichetti (Mask Designer), Skylar Fox (Magic and Visual Effects Designer), Kyle Gann-Ronyecs (Assistant Stage Manager), Cesar Hawas (Senior Producer), J. J. Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Designer), Brett Jarvis (Sound Designer), Marc Kimelman (Associate Director/Choreographer), Natalie Malotke (Choreography Associate), Kate Lumpkin (Casting Director), Danielle Teague-Daniels (Stage Manager), Lee McCutcheon (Music Producer), Mark Osgood (Assistant Stage Manager), Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Alicia Rodis (Intimacy Coordinator), Emilio Sosa (Costume Designer), Ben Stanton (Lighting Designer), Monét Thibou (Assistant Stage Manager), William Waldrop (Music Director), Kat West (Production Stage Manager), Nzinga Williams (Company Manager), David Andrew Wilson (Music Supervisor for Andrew Lloyd Webber), and Asher Young (Producer).

Masquerade brings audiences closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera — a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair beneath the Opéra Populaire, guests explore the world of the Phantom as the story and music unfold around them. And when the iconic chandelier rises once again above New York City, it offers more than just 'a little illumination'—revealing a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade. M.A.C. COSMETICS serves as the show's Official Makeup Partner.

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