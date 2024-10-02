Rachel Zegler Sheds New Light on Disney's Live-Action SNOW WHITE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actress Rachel Zegler has revealed some new details about the upcoming remake of Disney's Snow White. In Variety's new profile on Zegler, the Snow White star has shed light on some things audiences can expect from the forthcoming new version, including the central romance and Snow White's origin story.

In this version, Snow White's name comes from a different version of the classic tale "where she survived a snowstorm that occurred when she was a baby," Zegler said. "And so the king and queen decided to name her Snow White to remind her of her resilience. One of the core points in our film for any young woman or young person is remembering how strong you actually are.”

Additionally, the new film will include the romance between her and Andrew Burlap's character, despite earlier reports to the contrary. “The love story is very integral. A lot of people wrote that we weren’t doing [that storyline] anymore — we were always doing that," she said, explaining that though romance is present, it isn't the whole of Snow White's character.

On taking on the iconic role, Zegler said she was inspired by Brandy's take on Cinderella, which she grew up watching. "I know Rachel will be absolutely incredible in this role," Brandy said to Variety. As for advice for Zegler, Brandy told her she is "doing this for every little Colombian girl who has yet to see themselves in a role like a Disney princess."

Rachel Zegler is currently starring as Juliet in the classic Shakespeare tragedy on Broadway, a role that she was initially hesitant to take following her star-making turn as Maria in West Side Story. In the interview, she explained that she tried to avoid typecasting, which is why she has turned down Broadway offers such as Guenevere in Camelot. "It would have been an honor, but I need to think about the longevity of a career," she said. Also in the interview, she revealed another career goal: following in the footsteps of Michael Caine and Tim Curry by starring as the human actor in a Muppet project. Read the full cover story at Variety.

“Disney’s Snow White” is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

“Disney’s Snow White” is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The movie hits theaters March 21, 2025.

Photo credit: OK McCausland for Variety