Rachel Zegler Calls WEST SIDE STORY 'A Beautiful Display of Latin Joy'

In an interview with Vogue, "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler opened up about the mechanics of Steven Spielberg's remake - pushed from a December 2020 release date to December 2021 due to COVID-19.

She calls the film "a beautiful display of Latin joy and the way that young Latin girls deserve to see themselves-dancing around in pretty dresses and singing about loving themselves. It's something that's mattered so much to me, being Latina-singing 'I Feel Pretty' and meaning it. I hope that young people everywhere will know that their features are gorgeous and their culture is beautiful. I think that's what it's meant to my family."

"They know that it's going to happen," she says.

Zegler also discussed having to delay admission to Montclair State University in order to take on the role of Maria.

"I remember sending an email to the head of admissions at Montclair State University saying, 'I know this sounds like a lie, but this is what happened, and this is why I can't attend,'" she said.

Zegler stars alongside Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, Brian D'Arcy James, Ben Cook, and more; original film Anita Rita Moreno also stars, in a reworked version of the "Doc" character.

See the whole feature at Vogue.

Photo Courtesy of IMDB.

Related Articles