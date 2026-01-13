Rachel Zatcoff, Dawn Cantwell and Danny Kornfeld to Star in PAPER BRIGADE Reading

A second 29-hour developmental reading of the new musical Paper Brigade will take place February 3, 2026, at the Segal Theatre at the CUNY Graduate Center in New York City.

Inspired by a true story, Paper Brigade is a new musical about cultural resistance, queer love, and two women who risk everything to save a child and the precious Yiddish archive of a culture the world is trying to erase

The musical features book, music, and lyrics by Debra Caplan and Cecelia Raker. The reading will be directed by Emily Maltby, with music direction by Angela Ortiz.

The cast includes Rachel Zatcoff (Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Dawn Cantwell (1776, Wicked, The Last Ship), and Danny Kornfeld (Harmony), accompanied by a three-piece band.

PAPER BRIGADE has previously been developed at The Tank and the Drama League. Selections from the musical were previously presented in cabaret at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. The project is supported by the Memorial Foundation for Jewish Culture and is sponsored by the CUNY Graduate Center Theatre and Jewish Studies Programs. The reading is produced in association with No Exit Theatre Collective. Industry members interested in learning more may inquire via debracap@gmail.com.