Rachel Sussman to Receive Inaugural Jewish Queer Icon Honor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The largest direct service provider for queer Jewish youth has announced that they will honor Tony Award-winning producer, educator and entrepreneur Rachel Sussman as their inaugural Jewish Queer Icon. Sussman’s Broadway-producing credits include Suffs, Just for Us, and Parade.

The recognition of Sussman by JQY (Jewish Queer Youth) comes at a time of increasing efforts to erase queer and trans people from public life. “We are proud to recognize Rachel Sussman’s commitment to championing historically underrepresented voices and advocating for a better future that prioritizes authenticity and visibility,” said Rachael Fried, executive director of JQY. “Rachel is not only an icon and an inspiration for today’s youth, but she also models the values of JQY, recognizing the missing voices in a room and building them a platform for the world to see.”

Sussman is co-founder of Soto Productions, The MITTEN Lab, and The Business of Broadway, an effort to develop more transparency between artists and producers. She also serves as an adjunct professor at Columbia University's School of the Arts, New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, and BerkleeNYC. A former WP Theater Lab Time Warner Foundation Fellow, Sussman received the 2018 Prince Fellowship in Creative Producing and was named one of Variety’s “10 to Watch on Broadway.”

Sussman will be honored at JQY’s annual gala, which will be held on May 19, 2025, at Lincoln Center. The Gala Host Committee includes Ben Platt, Rachel Brosnahan, Shaina Taub, Alex Edelman, among others. Further details about the gala can be found at JQY.Org/Gala.

JQY (Jewish Queer Youth) is a mental health organization that empowers Jewish queer teens and young adults to live healthy, joyful lives. JQY saves and enhances lives by connecting youth to one another, to providers and relevant resources, and to opportunities to see themselves and their futures. Learn more here.