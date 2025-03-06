Rachel Dratch and Amy Spanger Join VAPE! THE GREASE PARODY

The performance will take place on Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30PM at The Town Hall.
The complete cast has been announced for Vape! The Grease Parody, the one-night-only, star-studded benefit concert Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30PM at The Town Hall. Rachel Dratch (“Saturday Night Live,” Broadway's POTUS) as Teen Angel and Amy Spanger (Rock Of Ages, Chicago, The Wedding Singer) as Marty will join previously announced Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Sandy; James Carpinello as Danny; Ann Harada as Jan; Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman as Rizzo; Aisha Jackson as Frenchie; Joel Perez as Kenickie; and Jelani Remy as Sonny. Hosted by Seth Rudetsky, Vape! The Grease Parody is directed by Jack Plotnick Tickets are on sale now.
Produced by Sketchworks Comedy and Visceral Entertainment, with Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson serving as creative consultants, net proceeds from the event will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund.
Vape! is a hilarious send-up of the iconic and timeless musical Grease. The show pokes loving fun at all the wonderful moments, sexual innuendos, outrageous characters, rivalries and secret romances from the original, while taking a satirical look at the state of youth culture today, which may have evolved, but never really changes.
Vape! is a new musical by Catie Hogan & Sketchworks Comedy, with Lyrics & Additional Book by Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars; FIVE: The Musical Parody, Fowl Play) and Danny Salles (TV’s “Joan and Melissa,” “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List”).
After originally premiering in Atlanta in 2018, Vape! was scheduled to premiere in NYC in August 2019 at Improv Asylum. Ten days before the first performance, the rightsholders of Grease served Sketchworks Comedy a cease-and-desist letter, claiming Vape! violated their copyright. As a result, Sketchworks Comedy filed a lawsuit against Grease, believing that they were protected under fair use law. After a two-and-a-half year legal battle, Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Southern District of New York ruled that Vape! is, indeed, a parody.
Vape! features Music Supervision and Arrangements by Lena Gabrielle; Costume & Props Design is by Brendan McCann; Lighting Design by Jamie Roderick; and Sound Design by Shannon Slaton. General Management is by Visceral Entertainment. Krystal Chiucchini is the Production Stage Manager.
Videos