Rachel Chavkin to Make Feature Film Directorial Debut with SHREW'S NEST Remake

Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin is making her feature film directorial debut with Paramount's "Shrew's Nest," according to Deadline.

"Set in Spain during the 1950s, Shrew's Nest follows an agoraphobic woman who raises her younger sister in an apartment locked away from the world," Deadline explains. "But one day, a reckless young neighbor, Carlos, falls down the stairwell and drags himself to their door. Someone has entered the shrew's nest, and it doesn't look like he's leaving."

The psychological thriller is a remake of Juanfer Andres-Esteban Roel's "Musarañas," which premiered in 2014. Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski adapted the Spanish script.

Chavkin made her Broadway directorial debut in 2016 with "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" and earned a Tony nomination. She won the Tony Award for Best Direction Of A Musical in 2019 for "Hadestown." Her other credits include " Lempicka," "Moby Dick," "Continuity," "The American Clock," "Light Shining in Buckinghamshire," "Small Mouth Sounds," "Preludes" and "The Sound and the Fury (April Seventh, 1928)."

Chavkin earned her BFA at NYU where she now serves on the directing faculty at Playwrights Horizons Theater School, and earned her MFA at Columbia University.

This story was originally reported by Deadline and can be read here.





