Rachel Bay Jones Talks About Her Seth Concert and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Jones also talked about what she's been up to amidst the health crisis, the importance of voting, and more.

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On August 21, he chatted with Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones!

Jones' livestream concert, hosted by Sirius XM star Seth Rudetsky, re-airs today, August 24 at 3 PM ET. The concert, as part of The Seth Concert Series, premiered lastn ight, August 23.

In the interview, Jones talked about the concert and what fans can expect.

"I'm always excited and a little bit nervous to perform with Seth, because you just never know what's going to happen," she said. "You can say 'okay, we're having a rehearsal for this concert' but Seth is so brilliant because he can play anything, he can sing anything, he knows everything by heart. He knows more about my career than I do."

"For sure, what's going to happen, is he's going to spring something on me that I had no idea we were going to do," she said. "Or, he'll ask for the second verse of something that I don't know."

She went on to say that she's just excited to sing again. "I haven't been singing," she reveals. "Not even in the shower, really. There's probably something psychological in that."

"I've kind of been keeping a low profile through all of this," she said. "I haven't really been doing a lot of online stuff, a couple of things here and there. So I'm a little nervous about that, but excited. I think it'll be a new way to connect with people."

Throughout the rest of the interview, she talked about what she's been up to amidst the health crisis, the importance of voting, highlights from her career, and more.

Rachel Bay Jones is best known for originating the role of 'Heidi Hansen' in the Original Broadway Cast of Dear Evan Hansen, and received a Tony Award®, Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Lucille Lortel Award, and Drama League Nomination for her performance. She can currently be seen on the hit ABC series "Modern Family," CBS' "God Friended Me," and in the feature film Ben Is Back, opposite Julia Roberts. She stars in the upcoming feature film Critical Thinking, directed by and opposite John Leguizamo. Additional Broadway credits include Pippin, Hair, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Off-Broadway & Regional/National Tour include Dear Evan Hansen (Drama Desk Nomination) at Second Stage, First Daughter Suite at The Public Theater, Hello Again, A Christmas Story, Pippin, Sylvia, and The King and I. On television, Rachel recently appeared on NBC's "Law & Order: SVU," ABC's "The Family," and the FX series "Louie." She is currently touring her new solo concert series Something Beautiful, and her debut solo album ShowFolk can be purchased on iTunes and Amazon.

