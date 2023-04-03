Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RWS Entertainment Group's New Casting Arm Launches; Stewart/Whitley and Binder Casting to Dissolve

RWS Entertainment Group's New Casting Arm Launches; Stewart/Whitley and Binder Casting to Dissolve

ARC will mine talent for theatre, film, television and commercial projects.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Duncan Stewart, the venerated casting director who co-founded and successfully co-ran the award-winning casting office Stewart/Whitley for over 14 years, will helm RWS Entertainment Group's new, independent New York- and London-based casting arm, ARC. ARC will mine talent for theatre, film, television and commercial projects.

As ARC launches, Stewart/Whitley and Binder Casting will dissolve. Stewart, along with casting directors and associates from both teams, will continue to maintain current Broadway productions including Life of Pi and long-running hit shows Disney's The Lion King, Chicago the Musical, the iconic Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, as well as numerous other productions.

"Bringing Duncan Stewart onto the team to transition Binder Casting into ARC was a natural fit and will help spearhead the industry's most exciting work," said RWS founder and CEO Ryan Stana. "His reputation as having one of the most discerning eyes for talent in the industry will elevate our powerhouse team and accelerate discovering world-class talent. He also brings with him a firmly held commitment to treating everyone with whom he engages with respect."

"I always knew it would take something truly extraordinary to pull me from Stewart/Whitley and that is exactly what this new opportunity is," said Stewart.

Patrick Maravilla from Stewart/Whitley will join as associate along with Mark Brandon CSA, Kyle Coker, Anthony Pichette CSA, Amber Snead, CSA and Jarrett Reiche.

To learn more, visit castingbyarc.com.

About Duncan Stewart

Duncan Stewart has served as casting director and partner of Stewart/Whitley since co-founding the firm in 2011. His New York theater credits include Life of Pi, Hadestown, The Lightning Thief, Rock of Ages, The Great Comet of 1812, The Black Clown (Lincoln Center), A Clockwork Orange, On The Town, Pippin, Chicago, La Cage Aux Folles, As You Like It, Elf the Musical, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, Carnegie Hall, West Side Story, The Band Wagon, Stuffed, Curvy Widow and Pageant. He has also worked on numerous touring productions, including Hadestown, Hairspray, The Lightning Thief, Finding Neverland, Waitress, SpongeBob, A Bronx Tale, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, The Bodyguard, Dirty Dancing, The Sound of Music, Elf the Musical, Into The Woods, Once, Shrek, Flashdance, Anything Goes, Bullets Over Broadway, The Duck Commander Musical and We Will Rock You. Stewart is an Artios Award winner and proud member of the Casting Society of America (CSA).

About ARC

ARC, part of RWS Entertainment Group, is dedicated to securing the strongest talent for theatre, film, television and commercial projects. Headquartered in New York City and London, ARC is built upon decades of experience from the industry's most respected and innovative casting directors. Visit castingbyarc.com for more information.

About RWS Entertainment Group

Founded in 2003, RWS Entertainment Group is a global, Emmy Award-winning experience company with headquarters in New York City, London and Cincinnati. RWS provides ideation, design, technical, casting and operation services to create extraordinary entertainment, live events, exhibits, destinations, décor and branded attractions. RWS Entertainment Group and its three subsidiaries produce over 1 million live moments every day, making RWS the world's largest full-service provider of experiences and attractions on land and at sea.

RWS employs a diverse team of world-class designers, creators, producers and more, including the casting and recruitment of over 8,000 performers and technicians annually. RWS Studios, located in New York City and London, comprises over 100,000 combined square feet of offices, rehearsal studios, performer housing, fully equipped casting studios, acoustically treated music rooms and more.

In addition to ARC, RWS' subsidiaries include JRA, an award-winning creative studio specializing in master planning, design and project management, and ted, Europe's largest leisure entertainment experience company. Together, RWS' companies have served an impressive roster of clients that includes Apple, Azamara, The Coca-Cola Company, Crayola, Europa-Park Resort, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience by Original X Productions, Hard Rock Resorts, Hershey's, Holland America Line, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, Lionsgate, Marella Cruises, MSC Cruises, Roompot, Six Flags, Space Center Houston, TUI Group, Vera Wang, Warner Bros., Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Chicago the Musical, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and many more. For more information, visit experiencerws.com.



Related Stories
Video: Watch the Complete 2023 Olivier Awards Photo
Video: Watch the Complete 2023 Olivier Awards
Last night, Hannah Waddingham hosted the 2023 Olivier Awards.Watch the complete ceremony below, including acceptance speeches by Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer, and more. The ceremony included performances from Standing at the Sky's Edge, Newsies, Oklahoma!, The Band's Visit, Tammy Faye, and more.
Videos: Watch NEWSIES, GREASE & More Perform at the Olivier Awards Photo
Videos: Watch NEWSIES, GREASE & More Perform at the Olivier Awards
Last night, the Olivier Awards were held at the Royal Albert Hall. The ceremony also included performances from Sylvia, Newsies, Oklahoma!, Standing at Sky's Edge, Sister Act, The Book of Mormon, Grease, The Band's Visit, and Tammy Faye. Watch videos of every performance now!
Inside PHANTOMs Epic, Final Fundraising Appeal for BC/EFA Photo
Inside PHANTOM's Epic, Final Fundraising Appeal for BC/EFA
The Phantom of the Opera is quickly approaching its final performance at the Majestic Theatre, where it will conclude its epic 35-year run on April 16. Over the weekend, the show made its final fundraising appeal for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Executive Director Tom Viola writes about the epic night here.
Video: Watch Hannah Waddinghams Olivier Awards Opening Number Photo
Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham's Olivier Awards Opening Number
Hannah Waddingham opened the Olivier Awards with a special performance, featuring the casts of Cabaret, Mamma Mia, Moulin Rouge, The Lion King, and more! Watch the video of the opening number, written by Pippa Cleary, now!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Alex Newell, Caroline Innerbichler, and More Discuss SHUCKED on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Alex Newell, Caroline Innerbichler, and More Discuss SHUCKED on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
April 2, 2023

Watch cast members Alex Newell, Caroline Innerbichler, and Kevin Cahoon, songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and book writer Robert Horn discuss bringing SHUCKED to Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning!
Video: Neil Diamond Talks Life with Parkinson's and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Neil Diamond Talks Life with Parkinson's and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
April 2, 2023

Watch Neil Diamond discuss his journey with Parkinson's disease and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning.
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Country Music-Inspired ShowtunesBroadway Jukebox: 75 Country Music-Inspired Showtunes
April 1, 2023

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Oklahoma!, The Robber Bridegroom, Floyd Collins, Violet, Bright Star, Annie Get Your Gun, Paint Your Wagon, Giant, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Hands on a Hardbody, Big River, The Civil War, Shenandoah, and so many more.
Video: Neil Diamond To Open Up About Parkinson's, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & More on CBSVideo: Neil Diamond To Open Up About Parkinson's, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & More on CBS
March 31, 2023

Watch a preview of Neil Diamond's emotional interview with Anthony Mason for CBS SUNDAY MORNING.
Photos: Local Students Attend SIX on Broadway Through TDF's Introduction to Theatre ProgramPhotos: Local Students Attend SIX on Broadway Through TDF's Introduction to Theatre Program
March 31, 2023

Check out photos of local students attending Six on Broadway through TDF's Introduction to Theatre Program!
share