RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL Heads to BroadwayHD

Mother doesn't always know best as we see from the latest hit theater production to come to BroadwayHD. The 2018 West End production of the award-winning, darkly funny hit, Ruthless! The Musical, will be arriving exclusively on BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, on February 14th. The show stars Jason Gardiner (Dancing on Ice), Tony-nominated, Two-Time Olivier Winner, Best Actress Tracie Bennett (End of the Rainbow) and Kim Maresca (Ruthless! The Musical, Off-Broadway), who deliver a fun and engrossing performance that will appeal to a new generation of viewers.

The 2018 production of Marvin Laird and Joel Paley's smartly written and lyrically funny Ruthless! The Musical is directed by Richard Fitch and choreographed by Rebecca Howell, with music supervision by Gareth Valentine. As part of this twisty tale about a mother and daughter, the cult classic features spoofs of Broadway shows turned into iconic films such as The Bad Seed, Gypsy and The Women, as well as Hollywood's most famous iconic film, All About Eve later turned into the Broadway musicalApplause. It was originally performed 27 years ago in an off-Broadway production, and the 2018 West End production was updated with today's audience in mind.

"BroadwayHD made bringing Ruthless! to the screen more than a mere cut-and-dry presentation of a live performance, said Joel Paley, Ruthless! Author and Lyricist. "Along with a painstaking attention to quality sound and editing, it's the artful, unique-to-video touches that create a new theatrical experience; one that embraces the medium, while capturing the excitement of a front row seat."

Ruthless! The Musical tells the story of a multi-talented eight-year-old named Tina Denmark (played by Anya Evans) who is so determined to star in her high school musical Pippi in Tahiti, she'll do anything to land the leading role. Ruthless! The musical takes the audience for some unexpectedly dark turns, all of which prove Tina is unwavering in her drive to lead with her talent at all costs. In the original Off-Broadway production, the role of Tina was played by Tony Award winning Broadway star Laura Bell Bundy and featured Academy Award winner Natalie Portman and Grammy Award winner Britney Spears as understudies.

"Ruthless! The Musical is the kind of unique fare that any theater lover--casual or die hard--should see at least once," said BroadwayHD co-founders, Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley."Producing the live-capture of this limited-engagement musical for The West End is an example of our ongoing commitment to make theater accessible to all - for those who didn't get a chance to see it one year ago or 27 years ago."

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions.

Photo Credit - Alastair Muir

