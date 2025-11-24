RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Film Gets Official Title and 2026 Release Date

The first-ever film from the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe officially has a title. STOP! THAT! TRAIN!, the forthcoming action-comedy flick directed by Adam Shankman, will be released in theaters in North America on May 29, 2026, by Bleeker Street. The film wrapped production this month in Los Angeles.

The movie will star entertainment icon RuPaul and RuPaul’s Drag Race universe stars Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Monét X Change, and Symone.

STOP! THAT! TRAIN! follows best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic “Stormaganza” threatens to derail the high-speed train, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first-class attendants (Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Symone) and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day in this wild ride of camp and comedy.

"I’ve had the greatest time shooting STOP! THAT! TRAIN! with some of the most hilarious and game people out there, and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences nationwide next May,” said Shankman. "I know I’ve needed to laugh now more than ever, and if you’re not howling during this one, I’m pretty sure you’re made of coal and possibly a descendant of the Grinch family!"

The film is produced by World of Wonder, Universal Pictures Content Group, and Bleecker Street, and written by Connor Wright & Christina Friel. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, and Adam Shankman serve as producers.

Check out a first-look below:

Photo Credit: World of Wonder/Albert Sanchez)