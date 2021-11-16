ROMEO AND BERNADETTE Will Return Off-Broadway Ahead of Broadway Run

The critically-acclaimed hit Off-Broadway production of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, will have an off-Broadway engagement at Theater 555 for a limited run ahead of its the previously announced anticipated Broadway run.

The musical features book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, and will star the original cast.

After premiering at Amas Musical Theatre, the show was scheduled to begin previews at Theatre Row in March 2020. Previews are set to begin on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, with an official opening on Monday, February 14, 2022. Tickets are currently available through April 10, 2022, at www.VenueTix.com. For more information visit www.romeoandbernadette.com.

In a previous statement prior to the shutdown, producer Krebs shared "A cast of 10. Two stage managers. Four musicians. Four backstage hands. Four understudies...and more. I know there is no way that Romeo & Bernadette can pay its way off-Broadway. However, with over two dozen favorable reviews, continued standing ovations and cheering at curtain call, hundreds of smiling, happy faces coming out of the theater... brilliant performances by both newcomers, as well as seasoned stage performers, beautifully presented music...We need this joyous musical now! How can I not move this? I have spent my career jousting at windmills. I won't stop now." Now 20 months later, he says "I hope this is just another stop on the journey to a bright and joyous Broadway production."

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

The returning original cast for Romeo & Bernadette features Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (Romeo & Bernadette), Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Michael Notardonato (Romeo & Bernadette), Ari Raskin (Romeo & Bernadette), Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone).

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), Andrew Keister (Sound Design), Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations), Kathryn Ann Wright (Associate Choreographer). Christine Viega is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting, CSA.

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) at A.R.T./NY Theatres. The production received nominations for "Best Musical" (Off Broadway Alliance), "Outstanding Lyrics - Mark Saltzman" and "Outstanding Music - Mark Saltzman" (Drama Desk Awards) and was awarded "Best Book" (Mark Saltzman) and "Best Supporting Actress" (Judy McLane) by the Outer Critics Circle.

Romeo & Bernadette will play the following performance schedule: Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 3pm & 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. All tickets are $79 (Premium seats $99) and are now available for purchase through VenueTix at www.VenueTix.com.