ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER Will Honor Billy Porter

This year's event takes place on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8 p.m.

The Path Fund Inc. presents this year's ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. ROCKERS ON BROADWAY is the original Broadway rock concert series - a fun, unique charity event featuring The Broadway All Star's Band. Proceeds to benefit The PATH Fund's Community Relief Grant Program, Broadway Bound Kids, The Felix Organization and Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.

Each year ROCKERS ON BROADWAY honors industry luminaries who have inspired and enhanced the community. This year, our Lifetime Achievement Award honoree is EMMY, GRAMMY and TONY Award-winner - Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots). Billy is a fashion trailblazer, activist, fierce performer and an inspiration to us all.

Directed by Rockers creator, Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys), the 27th edition ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER will be a for the first time ever, a Live-streamed concert featuring socially distanced performances at and special guest appearances -- so our audience can rock out from the comfort and safety of their own homes. The show will feature performances by TONY Award-winning and nominated performers as well as some of Broadway's brightest stars and ensemble members, details to be announced shortly.

"With Billy Porter as our inspiration, this year we celebrate our amazing community -- the perseverance and strength against all odds of Performing Artists! The Broadway & Music industry has been direly affected by the Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent cancellation of hundreds of Broadway shows and Live Events across the country," says Kehr.

Rockers Executive Producer, Cori Gardner added, "We're thrilled to raise much needed funding for our arts education partners and the newly created PATH Fund's Community Relief Grant Program. This program will provide immediate financial assistance to those in our Community financially affected by Covid-19."

The PATH Fund, Inc. is 501c3 a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education and the entertainment community. We support pre-professional training organizations with scholarships and program funding. Additionally, we work with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater. In times of great need we have allied ourselves and supported notable causes including Disaster Relief, Racial Injustice and Community Need. PATH = Performing Artists That Help -- We are a community of artists, writers, musicians, designers, crew, producers, directors and fans coming together as one, promoting a good cause, sharing in a common goal. For more information go to rockersonbroadway.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You