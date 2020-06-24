RECAP: Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director Eduardo Vilaro was Joined by Guests on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in the House continued Tuesday night (8pm) for Ballet Hispánico with Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro and guests.

Eduardo Vilaro talked about how he got involved with Ballet Hispánico. "I was just at my senior year, I was about to graduate so I started auditioning and I walked into Ballet Hispánico...I took the class and right after the amazing Tina Ramirez said "I've got a position for you, do you want it? I want to hire you.' I was like 'I'm still in school.' She was like 'Where are you? Oh Norman Walker, I'll call him, we'll take care of it.' And three months before I graduated I had a job as a dancer in a professional company."

Chair of the Ballet Hispánico board, Kate Lear joined and talked about how she learned about Ballet Hispánico. "There is a spectacular woman named Jody Arnhold. She is one of the greatest dance philanthropists in the country and we live in the same building and we used to be in the elevator together and she said one day 'I know you were a dancer and I know you're interested in politics and you're interested in doing the right thing and you owe it to yourself to get to know Ballet Hispánico.'"

Eduardo talked about Ballet Hispánico's upcoming virtual event. "We're doing a virtual benefit on June 30th. We've gotten a bunch of choreographers. Some of the most fabulous choreographers. They've done about 10 different pieces while social distancing and I can't wait to show you some of that work. This is not just sofa dancing that's for sure. They have been beyond in their artistic process."

Sergio Trujillo joined and shared his involvement with Ballet Hispánico. "I've known Ballet Hispánico for over 20 years and it began with Tina Ramirez who asked me to create a piece for the company back in 2001 but before that when I first moved to New York I was very much aware of the company and I had aspirations of auditioning for the company but you know you sort of have to figure out are you gonna do Broadway or are you gonna do concert dance and I also felt I wasn't good enough to be in the company but I've always been a huge supporter of the company. Eduardo is doing a beautiful job as Artistic Director of the company."

for more information on their virtual benefit

