RAGTIME, Jerry Herman's MRS. SANTA CLAUS World Premiere & More Set For Goodspeed's 2025 Season

Two-time Tony Award-winning Goodspeed Musicals has announced its 2025 season at the Goodspeed Opera House. It will be a sensational season with a sweeping American saga, the 20th anniversary production of a Broadway show that got its start at The Terris Theatre, the 50th anniversary production of a nine-time Tony-winning musical, and a world premiere stage musical from a beloved Golden-Age composer.
The season will open with Ragtime, the musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow's novel of the same name and winner of four 1998 Tony Awards, featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. The production will run from April 25 – June 15. Next will be the 20th anniversary production of Broadway's All Shook Up, which began at The Terris Theatre. Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley with a book by Joe DiPietro, the production will run from June 27 – Aug. 17. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the fall production will be A Chorus Line, which will run Sept. 5 – Oct. 26. Conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, it features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and was originally co-choreographed by Bob Avian. Closing the season is the world premiere stage musical, Jerry Herman's Mrs. Santa Claus, running Nov. 14 – Dec. 28. With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Alexis Scheer, Mrs. Santa Claus is based on the Halcyon Television television film and the teleplay by Mark Saltzman.
Beginning her fifth season as Goodspeed's Artistic Director, Donna Lynn Hilton shared, "This is a blockbuster season for our audience, and I'm sure that everyone will find plenty to enjoy. I am excited to welcome creative team members new to Goodspeed, alongside some of our veteran artists. Each of these productions will help us continue to grow our audience and attract the next generation of theatregoers. The message is loud and clear: Everyone is welcome at Connecticut's home for musical theatre!"
Goodspeed, Connecticut's leading producer of musicals, invites theatre fans from near and far to come and enjoy this exciting array of productions and experience all that this world-renowned theatre and its neighboring shops, restaurants and attractions have to offer. In 2025 we will offer something for everyone, so plan ahead and make it a Goodspeed day!
Season tickets for all four shows at The Goodspeed start at $156. Advance season ticket packages are on sale now through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10 a.m. and weekends at 11 a.m. Goodspeed Memberships for 2025, which provide many benefits to donors, are also available now. More information can be found at www.goodspeed.org. Single tickets go on public sale beginning Feb. 23, 2025.
A season of new musicals at Goodspeed's Terris Theatre will be announced at a later date.
