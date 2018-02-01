Quiz: Which Broadway Star Do You Want As The Voice Of Your 'Alexa?'

In their new Superbowl commercial, Amazon features a number of celebrity voices as the new voice of Alexa when the smart device loses.... her voice.



That got us thinking... if you could have a Broadway star as the voice of your smart device, which would you chose? Who knows! Maybe one day you'll get your weather from Bette Midler, or how long it'll take you to get into midtown from Bernadette Peters.

Take our poll below and vote for your favorite!

