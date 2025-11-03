Quintet of the Americas Performs Concerts in Manhattan and Queens For Latin American Cultural Week NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Quintet of the Americas woodwinds will present several concerts in Manhattan and Queens as part of the 20th Annual Latin American Cultural Week (LACW), Monday, November 17 through Sunday, November 23.

November 17 @ 11 AM - Quintet of the Americas in concert with guest artists LACW Director and pianist Polly Ferman and Bandoneon master Daniel Binelli at Sunnyside Community Services, Center for Active Older Adults, 43-31 39th Street, Sunnyside, Queens. The event will feature tangos, including a new commission for the Quintet by Binelli.

November 18 @ 1:00 PM at Langston Hughes Library, 100-01 Northern Blvd. in Corona -

Quintet of the Americas with guests, pianist Polly Ferman and bandoneonist Daniel Binelli, performing feature tangos, including a new commission for the Quintet by Binelli.

November 19 @ 10:30 AM at Senior Center CCNS Best Life OAS, 118-35 Farmers Blvd. in St. Albans, Queens, again in concert with Polly Ferman and Daniel Binelli, featuring feature tangos, including the new commission by Binelli.

November 19 @ 3 PM at Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main Street, Flushing, again in concert with Polly Ferman and Daniel Binelli, performing tangos, including the new Binelli piece.

November 20 @ 7:00 PM - Quintet of the Americas at National Opera Center's Marc A. Scorca Hall, 330 7th Ave, 7th floor, Manhattan, performing tangos with Ferman and Binelli, with the new commission for the Quintet by Binelli featured.

Quintet of the Americas/ Ferman/ Binelli programs will also be presented November 21 @ 12:30 PM at JASA, Rockaway Park Older Adult Center, 106-20 Shore Front Parkway, Suite 300 in Rockaway Park, Queens, that same day @ 7:00 PM at Loisaida, Inc., 710 E 9th St in Manhattan.

Finally on November 23 @ 3:00 PM at Maple Grove Cemetery, 127-15 Kew Gardens Road in Queens, with a reception to follow, again featuring tangos, with the commission by Binelli.

All Quintet of the Americas concerts are free and open to the public. More Quintet and event info at https://pamar.org/portfolio-items/lacw-2025#.