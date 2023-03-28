Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Questlove to Direct THE ARISTOCATS Movie Musical Remake For Disney

Questlove to Direct THE ARISTOCATS Movie Musical Remake For Disney

Questlove is also currently working on a Broadway-bound musical adaptation of Soul Train.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson will direct of a live action/animated-hybrid movie musical remake of The Aristocats for Disney.

Deadline reports that Questlove will also oversee music and executive produce the film, which features a script by Will Gluck and Keith Bunin. Tariq Trotter, Shawn Gee and Zarah Zohlman will also serve as executive producers through Two One Five Entertainment.

Originally released in 1970, The Aristocats follows a group of Parisian cats who are set to inherit their owner's fortune. Once the owner's jealous butler kidnaps them to sabotage the plan, they must team up with a smooth-talking tomcat to try to return home before it's too late.

Questlove is a founding member of the popular Philadelphia hip hop band The Roots. He recently won an Oscar for his documentary, Summer of Soul.

Questlove is also currently working on a musical adaptation of Soul Train, which is set to debut at The American Conservatory Theater later this year. The Broadway-bound musical is based on the iconic TV show that brought Black music, dance, and style into every living room in America.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Related Stories
HAMILTON Will Make its Asian Premiere In Manila This September Photo
HAMILTON Will Make its Asian Premiere In Manila This September
Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton will make its Asian premiere in Manila, for a strictly limited season, at The Theatre at Solaire this September. 
Photos: Stars Attend Opening Night of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo
Photos: Stars Attend Opening Night of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Sunday night saw the opening of Sweeney Todd at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Check out photos of the stars attending the opening night celebrations!
Playwright Sarah Mantell Wins The 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Photo
Playwright Sarah Mantell Wins The 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize
The 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has been awarded to U.S. playwright Sarah Mantell for their play In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot.
Photos: The Cast and Creatives Arrive at Opening Night of SWEENEY TODD Photo
Photos: The Cast and Creatives Arrive at Opening Night of SWEENEY TODD
Sunday night saw the opening of Sweeney Todd at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, is back on Broadway with direction by Thomas Kail. Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Perform 'Jaded' on Her BACKYARD SESSIONS Disney+ SpecialVideo: Watch Miley Cyrus Perform 'Jaded' on Her BACKYARD SESSIONS Disney+ Special
March 27, 2023

Watch Miley Cyrus perform 'Jaded' from her recent album 'Endless Summer Vacation' on her Disney+ Backyard Sessions concert special. Cyrus' cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for “Flowers.”
Video: Nickel Creek Perform on CBS Saturday MorningVideo: Nickel Creek Perform on CBS Saturday Morning
March 27, 2023

Nickel Creek—mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins—were featured on “CBS Saturday Morning” this past weekend as part of their “Saturday Sessions” series, performing three songs from their acclaimed new album, Celebrants: “Where the Long Line Leads,” “Holding Pattern” and “To The Airport.”  Watch the video now!
Los Cabos Premier Jazz Experience 'The Life Luxe Experience' Announces New Date and AdditionsLos Cabos Premier Jazz Experience 'The Life Luxe Experience' Announces New Date and Additions
March 27, 2023

The black, female-owned jazz experience, The Life Luxe Experience, has announced a new date. The Life Luxe Experience has always created its weekend event based on the needs and desires of its guests, many who, despite a desire to attend, found the dates in conflict with important personal milestones.
Adrian Johnston & Josh Abbott Release 'What You Never Told Me'Adrian Johnston & Josh Abbott Release 'What You Never Told Me'
March 27, 2023

Written with Josh Abbott and Zac Maloy (Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton) over a Zoom call in April 2021, Adrian had just discovered she was pregnant, with her co-writers being some of the first to find out. The first time mom, who uprooted her life in Dallas leaving her family, friends and city life.
Penguin Cafe Shares 'Second Variety' In Honor of Piano DayPenguin Cafe Shares 'Second Variety' In Honor of Piano Day
March 27, 2023

‘Second Variety’ follows the critically acclaimed 2019 album ‘Handfuls Of Night’, which was inspired by Arthur Jeffes’ expedition where he re-created famous explorer Scott’s last Antarctic trip in 1911. This was followed by the 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album, titled ‘A Matter of Life… 2021’.
share