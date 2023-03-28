Questlove to Direct THE ARISTOCATS Movie Musical Remake For Disney

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson will direct of a live action/animated-hybrid movie musical remake of The Aristocats for Disney.

Deadline reports that Questlove will also oversee music and executive produce the film, which features a script by Will Gluck and Keith Bunin. Tariq Trotter, Shawn Gee and Zarah Zohlman will also serve as executive producers through Two One Five Entertainment.

Originally released in 1970, The Aristocats follows a group of Parisian cats who are set to inherit their owner's fortune. Once the owner's jealous butler kidnaps them to sabotage the plan, they must team up with a smooth-talking tomcat to try to return home before it's too late.

Questlove is a founding member of the popular Philadelphia hip hop band The Roots. He recently won an Oscar for his documentary, Summer of Soul.

Questlove is also currently working on a musical adaptation of Soul Train, which is set to debut at The American Conservatory Theater later this year. The Broadway-bound musical is based on the iconic TV show that brought Black music, dance, and style into every living room in America.