Queens Theatre Heats Up With Parsons Dance

Exuberant, virtuosic, sexy. Parsons Dance is everything that is right about modern dance today, and the reason we've selected them to open our 31st Season Sept. 21 & 22.

Parsons Dance's bold, joyous and athletic movement has solidified them as one of the world's leading companies ("One of the great movers of modern dance." The New York Times). Works like the iconic Caught, which uses a strobe light to make it seem like a dancer moves across the stage while barely touching the floor, exemplify this company's innovation. Parsons Dance delivers positive life-enriching experiences to audiences around the world.

Don't miss your chance to see them at Queens Theatre Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday, Sept. 22 at 3pm (Sept. 22 show will provide Audio Description). Tickets start at $20, and are available by clicking the button above, or by calling the Box Office at 718-760-0064.

Drop by our information table in the lobby during Parsons Dance's Sept. 21 performances to learn more about our Fall 2019 Season and to find out about our new Membership deals.





