Quail Bell Presents IT'S FALL Y'ALL Funny Stories & Stand-up From Southerners In NYC

Y'all ready for some yarns? Hosted by Christine Stoddard, Quail Bell Productions presents a night of Southern storytellers and comedians spilling and ragging on their experiences in New York City-and more! "It's Fall, Y'all: Funny Stories & Standup From Southerners in NYC" will take place at the Greenwich Village Comedy Club on November 14th at 7 p.m.

The lineup includes Jennifer Anderson, Jason Farr, Hunter Gardner, Hannah Machado Parker, Meg Pierson, Cat Montesi, and Kat Robards.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208760®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fits-fall-yall-funny-stories-stand-up-from-southerners-in-nyc-tickets-428513384067?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Use the promo code "Pal" for a 50% discount.

Christine Stoddard is a born and bred Virginian-native of Arlington, former resident and "Top 40 Under 40" of Richmond, VCU alum, and former assistant editor at Virginia Living Magazine. She is the writer/director of the award-winning stage play "Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares," which is now streaming as a film version on Vimeo On Demand and published in the book Two Plays (Table Work Press). Her books include Hispanic & Latino Heritage in Virginia, Water for the Cactus Woman, Naomi & The Reckoning, and others. Her words and images have appeared in Cosmopolitan, The Huffington Post, The Feminist Wire, Bustle, The Brooklyn Rail, Marie Claire, The New Southern Fugitives, The William & Mary Review, and elsewhere. Her film Sirena's Gallery, which she wrote, directed, and starred in, is distributed by Summer Hill Entertainment. She is the founder of Quail Bell Press & Productions, including Quail Bell Magazine. More at WorldOfChristineStoddard.com.

Here's some background on the performers:

Jennifer Anderson is a born-and-bred Southerner, hailing from the deep Swamp of Florida. The daughter of a famed college football coach, she is an active member in the Church of Drunk Tailgating (Fried Chicken and Coors Light chapter). She's appeared Off-Broadway in The Real Actors of NYC, The Hole, and Missed Connections, which she co-created with fellow Swamp dwellers. She's appeared on Broadway at the corner of 7th Avenue, waiting for her friend Nick to get off of work. Jennifer's written work has been seen at the Magnet Theater, the PIT, the Broadway Comedy Club, and in living rooms across the country thanks to Zoom and Twitch. She pays the bills as a freelance writer and personal trainer, and adds to those bills by taking classes and performing on several sketch and improv teams. See more at www.jenniferjeananderson.com.

Jason Farr is an actor/comedian living in Brooklyn. He hosts the comedy podcast, "There It Is," which is available on all podcast platforms. He's opened for Josh Gondelman, Rory Scovel, and Trevor Noah. He regularly performs improv at the Magnet Theater. Check him out on JasonFarrIsAwesome.com

Hunter Gardner has been a featured storyteller on PBS WORLD's Stories From the Stage and his satire writing has been published on popular humor sites including McSweeney's, Points In Case, and The Weekly Humorist. He has had several sketches produced by NYC-based production company, Hatched Media. Watch and read over at www.HunterGardner.com.

Hannah Machado Parker is a west Texas raised, NYC trained, Santa Fe NM based performance artist and writer. After getting married and graduating college into a pandemic and spending a year locked in her Flatbush apartment, Hannah felt her free spirit stifled, and finally gave in and moved to the high desert arts hub of Santa Fe, where she now performs Shakespeare and musicals, writes songs and poetry under a desert moon, and lives a full life of love and adventure that bleeds into the inspiration for her art. And yes, she is still happily married to her ring-by-spring life partner, Jared.

Meg Pierson: A Brooklyn resident, Meg co-founded Alchemy Comedy Theater in Greenville, South Carolina. She currently performs in and around NYC.

Cat Montesi is a Brooklyn-based comedian, performer, director, engagement journalist, and cycling advocate focused on transit equity and accessibility. She is originally from Tennessee.

Kate Robards is a NYC based writer, actor, and comic. She recently wrote for the TIME 100 Gala on ABC hosted by Simu Liu, and in 2021 she co-wrote a variety special with music and sketches for Facebook Shop with host Phoebe Robinson. She's written for acclaimed comics and personalities like Kathy Griffin with her work for the Busy Phillips, Stacey Abrams, Lizzo, and others. Her plays have been heralded as "hilarious and heartbreaking" by the Washington Post and as "genuinely funny" with "wry wit" by The San Francisco Chronicle. In 2019 she was Sundance New Voices Lab Finalist. As a comic and theatre artist she has toured the country and internationally with her trilogy of award-winning solo plays. She's performed standup at numerous comedy festivals like SF Sketchfest and Oak City Comedy Festival.