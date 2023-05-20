QUEER TO TELL Storytelling Series To Take Place At LGBTQIA+ Owned Businesses This June

Nick Eibler (The Prom, Fly) & Lavender Public, in association with On The Quays, have announced Queer To Tell: a Pride Month Storytelling Series this upcoming June. Queer To Tell is a storytelling series that takes place over three weeks during Pride Month at different LGBTQIA+ owned businesses. Each show will have a different theme inspired by the venue for the evening and host a variety of Queer-identifying storytellers. Tickets are $15.

Queer to Tell was created as a way to share the wide breadth of LGBTQIA+ experience in a non-conventional, intimate yet performative way, cultivate intergenerational community, and highlight the wide variety of Queer-owned businesses and spaces thriving in New York City today. Come celebrate Pride Month with us for a wonderful night in Queer spaces, celebrating Queer voices, telling even Queerer stories!

The dates, themes, and venues for the shows are:

JUNE 9TH: "Tales of the City"

Stories of finding success, peace, loss, love, anything that takes place in and centers this great city of ours.

Location: Til Death, Doors: 7 PM, Show: 8 PM. Tickets can be found HERE.

JUNE 15TH: "You Are What You Wear"

Stories inspired by the incredible fashion and presentation of LGBTQIA+ people.

Location: Vers BK, Doors: 7 PM, Show: 8 PM. Tickets can be found HERE.

JUNE 22ND: "David Bowie Made Me Gay"

Stories about Icons, Movie/Book/TV Characters, and other figures who helped LGBTQIA+ people find/shape their identities.

Location: Astoria Bookshop, Doors: 6 PM, Show: 8 PM. Tickets can be found HERE.

Seating is limited so get you tickets now and arrive early to each show to guarantee seating. Each business will be open prior to the show with a different sale going on. All proceeds from venue sales will go towards The Sylvia Rivera Law Project, Transgender Law Center, and Colectivo Intercultural Transgrediendo.

Follow @queer.to.tell on Instagram for the show lineups and more content featuring the incredible venues!

About the Producers:

Nick Eibler (he/they) is a producer, actor, and writer. Self-identifying as a "Queer artist," Nick feels most at home creating and supporting work that centers the LGBTQIA+ community and their joy. Nick started as an actor, taking part in shows, on Broadway and regionally, like The Prom, Fly, and The World According to Snoopy. He then shifted to producing and has since launched the annual "Broadway Backwards Cabaret" at their alma mater, Texas State University, the podcast Queer Queeries, and is currently developing the new musical The Book of Hook.

Lavender Public is a creative collective co-founded by Nick Eibler, Tom Delbello, and Charlie Rodriguez that works to empower the LGBTQIA+ community to explore the reaches of their voice through the means of storytelling. They are currently developing the new musical The Book of Hook, book by TJ Young and Music/Lyrics by Leora Malka.

On The Quays is a NYC-based international production company founded in September 2016 by Matt Engle, Keiji Ishiguri, Nicola Murphy, Michael Quadrino, and Jenna Tanzola. The collective is dedicated to sharing relevant and engaging works in theatre, film, and digital media that promote equality, empathy, and understanding.