Pulitzer Prize Finalist CIRCLE JERK Announces Special Pride Performances

Circle Jerk, the Pulitzer Prize Finalist piece, will host special, late-night performances in honor of pride month this June at The Connelly Theater and online. These wild and unhinged performances will begin on June 11. For the first time ever, this production will be presented in person and online simultaneously.

Pride performances include:

Saturday, June 11th at 10:30pm

Friday, June 17th at 10:30pm

Saturday, June 18th at 10:30pm

Friday, June 24th at 10:30pm

Saturday, June 25th at 3pm

Tickets on sale now. Please visit https://circlejerk.live/.

In-person Pride Performance tickets start at $19. Livestream tickets for all performances are available on a sliding scale from $5.99-$49.99.

In Circle Jerk, it's winter on Gaymen Island, a summer retreat for the homosexual rich and fame-ish. This off-season, two White Gay internet trolls hatch a plot to take back what's wrongfully theirs. Cancellations, meme schemes, and political and erotically flip flops abound as three actors playing nine parts play out this chaotic live-streamed descent into the high-energy, quick-change, low-brow shitpit of the internet.

With Circle Jerk, co-writers and performers Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, joined by Cat Rodríguez, take inspiration from Charles Ludlam's The Mystery of Irma Vep and sci-fi genre films like Ex Machina to send up plotlines about the crisis of technology in relationship to humans and the concept of "reality." Circle Jerk is directed by Rory Pelsue and includes dramaturgy by Ariel Sibert.

The creative team for Circle Jerk includes video & co-lighting designer David Bengali, co-lighting designer & video associate Ted Boyce-Smith, scenic and props designer Stephanie Osin Cohen, sound designer Kathy Ruvuna, costume designer Cole McCarty, wig and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman, stage manager Codey Leroy Butler, production manager Violet Asmara Tafari, technical director Jesse Mattes, assistant stage manager Carolina Arboleda, assistant scenic designer and props manager Anthony Freitas, video associate Stivo Arnoczy, video engineer Ted Charles Brown, production electrician The Sovereign Candle - Kent Sprague and graphic designer Kameron Neal.

Miranda Gohh and Emma Orme co-produce this iteration of Circle Jerk. Jeremy O. Harris and Caroline Gart serve as executive producers, with generous support from FourthWall Theatrical. Steven Abert serves as associate producer and Salman Al-Rashad as Executive Producer.

Circle Jerk was originally developed with Ars Nova's Makers Lab. It was also developed, in part, with support from Mitu's Artists-at-Home program.

Please visit https://circlejerk.live/ to purchase tickets and for additional information.