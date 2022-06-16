Program And Date Switch Announced For The New York Pops' Upcoming Season At Carnegie Hall

Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, will now open its 2022-23 season-its 40th anniversary-with The Music of Star Wars on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage (originally scheduled for February 10, 2023).

The concert is a comprehensive, brand-new program that includes music from all nine films in the epic Skywalker Saga as well as the two anthology films, Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story, presented in chronological order.

One Night Only: An Evening with Adrienne Warren, originally scheduled for October 21, 2022, will now take place on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. The program features the Tony Award Winner in an all-new program featuring highlights from her career on stage, including selections from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Shuffle Along, and The Wiz.

Additional concerts in The New York Pops 2022-23 season include I'm Still Here: Celebrating Sondheim with guest artists Nikki RenÃ©e Daniels, Matt Doyle, and Melissa Errico and Essential Voices USA on November 18, 2022; Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree with Ingrid Michaelson and Essential Voices USA on December 16, 2022; Winter Song: A Holiday Evening with Ingrid Michaelson on December 17, 2022; and The Marvelous Marilyn Maye on March 24, 2023.

2022-2023 Program Information

THE NEW YORK POPS

The Music of Star Wars



Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Friday, October, 21, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall



THE NEW YORK POPS

I'm Still Here: Celebrating Sondheim

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Nikki RenÃ©e Daniels, Guest Artist

Matt Doyle, Guest Artist

Melissa Errico, Guest Artist

Essential Voices USA

Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor

Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall



THE NEW YORK POPS

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Ingrid Michaelson, Guest Artist

Essential Voices USA

Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor

Friday, December 16, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

THE NEW YORK POPS

Winter Song: A Holiday Evening with Ingrid Michaelson

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Ingrid Michaelson, Guest Artist

Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

THE NEW YORK POPS

One Night Only: An Evening with Adrienne Warren

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Adrienne Warren, Guest Artist

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall



THE NEW YORK POPS

The Marvelous Marilyn Maye

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Marilyn Maye, Guest Artist

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall subscription packages for the 2022-2023 season are currently on sale. Single tickets for all 2022-2023 performances go on sale to Carnegie Hall subscribers and members on Monday, August 15, and to the general public on Monday, August 22.

The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the orchestra performs an annual subscription series at Carnegie Hall, and is among the venue's most presented ensembles. Now in its 39th season, The New York Pops' annual birthday gala is celebrated each spring, raising funds for the orchestra and its education programs. The New York Pops performs annually in Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium, a 14,000-seat historic concert venue.

The New York Pops celebrates the diversity of popular music's evolving songbook. Every concert is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with influences ranging from Broadway melodies to film scores, jazz, rock, pop, and everything in between. Under Reineke's dynamic leadership, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music.

Through its PopsEd music education programs, The New York Pops fulfills its dedication to lifelong learning by collaborating with public schools, community organizations, and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.

The New York Pops is committed to serving all members of the community. Through its Kids in the Balcony and Kids in the Stadium programs, thousands of children and their parents have had an opportunity to see The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and Forest Hills Stadium free of charge. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Pops adapted its PopsEd programs to provide remote learning opportunities to students, and orchestra musicians were featured in new digital performances.

The New York Pops was founded by Ruth and Skitch Henderson in 1983 with a mission to create greater public awareness and appreciation of America's rich musical heritage through presentation of concerts and education programs of the highest quality. The New York Pops is a non-profit organization supported solely through the generosity of individual donations, institutional grants, corporate sponsorships, and concert income.