Producers of TICK, TICK... BOOM!, WEST SIDE STORY & More Nominated for 2022 PGA Awards

Today, the Producers Guild of America announced nominations in the Motion Pictures and Television categories for the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards to be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Nominees for Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Limited/Anthology Series Television, Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures and eligible producers for Documentary Motion Picture are:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Being the Ricardos

Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a.

Belfast

Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

CODA

Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.

Don't Look Up

Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a.

Dune

Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a.

King Richard

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a.

Licorice Pizza

Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

The Power of the Dog

Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.

tick, tick...BOOM!

Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a.

West Side Story

Producers: Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto

Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a.

Luca

Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.

Sing 2

Producers: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Janet Healy, p.g.a.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

The Handmaid's Tale (Season 4)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Morning Show (Season 2)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Squid Game (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Succession (Season 3)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Yellowstone (Season 4)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Cobra Kai (Seasons 3 & 4)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 11)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Hacks (Season 1)

Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin

Only Murders in the Building (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Ted Lasso (Season 2)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Dopesick

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Mare of Easttown

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

a??a??The Underground Railroad

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

WandaVision

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

The White Lotus

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

8-Bit Christmas

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a. & Trevor White, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a.

Come From Away

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Oslo

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Single All The Way

Producer: Joel S. Rice, p.g.a.

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes (Season 54)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Allen v. Farrow (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Queer Eye (Season 6)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 27)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 7)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Saturday Night Live (Season 47)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

America's Got Talent (Season 16)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Nailed It! (Seasons 5 & 6)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 13)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Top Chef (Season 18)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Voice (Season 20)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

The PGA previously announced the nominations in this category on December 10, 2021.

Ascension

Producers: Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell

The First Wave

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Flee

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

In The Same Breath

Producers: Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Julie Goldman & Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

The Rescue

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Simple As Water

Producers: Robin Hessman, Megan Mylan

Summer Of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Producers: Joseph Patel, p.g.a., David Dinerstein, p.g.a., Robert Fyvolent, p.g.a.

Writing With Fire

Producers: Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh

Final Ballots for TV (Comedy, Drama, Limited/Anthology Series, Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures, Non-Fiction, Game/Competition, Live Entertainment/Variety/Sketch/Talk Series) and Film (Theatrical Motion Picture, Animated Motion Picture, and Documentary) will now close on March 8. Winners of these categories will be announced at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, 2022.

Final Ballots for Children's, Short Form and Sports Programs will close on February 10. Winners of the Sports, Children's and Short Form categories, as well the PGA Innovation Award, will be announced in Los Angeles and New York at the Guild's Nominee's Events the week of March 15th. Exact event dates and locations will be announced soon.

The Producers Guild Awards are often a bellwether for the Oscars. Since its inception, the PGA has predicted 22 of the past 32 winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture. Each year the PGA Awards are attended by Hollywood elite and have honored the industry's biggest players including Ava DuVernay, Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Shonda Rhimes, Steven Spielberg, Octavia Spencer, and many more.